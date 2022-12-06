ALVIN REINER/P-R PHOTOS
The rain and wind did not dampen the spirits of those waiting for Santa to arrive on the Lake Champlain Ferry in Essex, though there were a few glitches. As the ever-effervescent Essex Town Supervisor Ken Hughes penned: “Then one rainy Saturday, Santa came to say …Essex rain he takes in stride, that won’t stop his ferry ride.”
As for the glitches: Santa literally lost his pants, and the rest of his ensemble. As he was heading to the ferry on an ATV, the plastic bag containing his outfit, unbeknownst to him, blew off the back of the vehicle. Essex Elf Tom Luca came to the rescue and brought the aforementioned garments to the ferry when it docked. Mrs. Claus, merrily twirling her large candy cane, disembarked and informed the gathering that Santa was still wrapping his presents, and would be there shortly. Things didn’t exactly go smoothly for the missus as well, as she dropped the basket of small candy canes on the wet dock, but fortunately they were wrapped. Among the plethora of other events that day were: breakfast at the firehouse; artisan and craft vendors at several locations; children's activities; a Sweet Adelines concert and a chili/cornbread/bake sale at the Community Church.
