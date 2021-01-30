Harvard Model UN goes virtual

CHAZY – Saturday is day three of the sixty-eighth session of Harvard Model United Nations, which concludes Sunday evening.
Chazy Central Rural School, Beekmantown Central School and Peru Central School students are among thousands of delegates competing from around the world on Zoom.
The 2021 Harvard Model UN conference’s virtual format marks a brave, new world for Steven Cross, Harvard Model UN advisor at Chazy Central Rural School, and his six delegates.
Since Thursday evening, Cross has watched his students debate real-world issues on six committees:
• Legal Committee, “Law of the Seas and Ocean Resource Distribution.”
• Special Political and Decolonization Committee, “Political Autonomy and Non-Self Governing Territories.”
• Disarmament and International Security Committee, “Military Intervention in Transnational Conflict.”
• World Health Organization, ”Human Genome Sequencing.”
• Economic and Financial Affairs Council, “The Role of Multinational Corporations in Sustainable Development.”
• Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee, ”Present-Day Concentration Camps.”
• World Conference on Women, “The Legality of the Commercial Sex Industry.”
BOSTON CALLING
“Harvard Model UN has been going on a very long time down in Boston,” Cross said.
“It’s an international academic conference that mirrors the UN. Normally, North Country students travel to Boston every year and participate at the Sheraton in Boston.
“They used to do it at Harvard University, but now they do it at specifically the Sheraton. It’s logistically easier.”
Pre-COVID, 3,000 to 4,000 students from around the world descended on Boston.
“They basically take on the United Nations and try to argue all the modern issues that are going on in the world just like the United Nations would,” Cross said.
“All these students from all these countries from around the world meet. It’s good opportunity for students from the North Country to see other students from around the world. It’s really a difference maker for North Country schools. It’s a difference maker because they are exposed to diversity.”
‘RESUME BUILDER’
Model UN is very arduous and way above and beyond a normal classroom.
“For me, they have to complete a very large paper over the summer,” he said.
“It’s such an amazing resume builder for college.”
Last year, his dual delegates, Willow Herz, HMUN president, and Callie Harvey, walked away with “Best Delegate” honors.
For last summer’s project, Cross assigned the human rights struggle in Hong Kong to his students.
“What I try to do is pick a summer topic because I don’t want to take students to Boston that aren’t willing to do the work,” he said.
“So, this summer project is part of the qualifier to get on the team.”
REAL-LIFE OUTCOMES
Committees debate topics such as the Arab-Israeli conflict, global pandemic, human rights, gender-based violence.
“It’s a topnotch discussion of all the major political issues and economic issues like micro-finance and sustainable development,” Cross said.
“A lot of my kids, they end up going into the career field. I’ve actually had a kid work at the United Nations. That kind of exposes North Country students to these kind of experiences. They could go on and represent a nongovernmental organization like USAID or something like that.”
Former students have attended Tufts University, Boston University and Northeastern University.
“I have one going to Berklee School of Music next year,” he said.
“A lot of kids end up gravitating toward Boston because it’s their first metropolitan experience.”
ZOOM CURVE
Cross gives Harvard credit for fostering on the spirit of debate.
“And writing and being exposed to other cultures and not giving up,” he said.
“I think they did a really amazing job.”
His students compete while masking and social distancing.
“Scott Osborne (CCRS superintendent) has been very gracious to provide a COVID-safe arena,” Cross said.
“Kids are going to have their own room. They will be all by themselves. I’m at command central in my classroom.”
His students were linked to the conference using the school’s WiFi assets.
“We allowed the Chromebooks to get Zoom,” he said.
“Our tech, superintendent, our school board are all in. They’ve been supportive. It was a little bit of a unique challenge to put Zoom on a Chromebook, but we figured it out and the kids are going to be doing it.
“If we have any potential issues, I’m at school to deal with them. It’s going to be good. It’s going to be amazing.”
‘ALL IN’
A retired U.S. Navy Seabees (Construction Battalion engineer), Cross has deployed to hot spots around the world and knows how to recover and adjust.
“I’m not a person who thought when COVID broke out we should just stop,” he said.
“I wanted to try and move and keep an academic rigorous schedule going. When Harvard was up in the air, we were hoping that it wouldn’t be canceled.
“Harvard Model UN decided that they would go virtual. I said, ‘I’m all in. Let’s go. Let’s do it.’”
His students did the summer project, and they applied to go to Harvard.
“It’s outside the box, not to mention that they are doing it on Zoom of all things,” Cross said.
“What a good experience for kids to learn how to use Zoom because most professionals and a lot of colleges are working on the Zoom format. What an opportunity to work on the Zoom format because who knows where the pandemic is going to be next year?”
