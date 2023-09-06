Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.