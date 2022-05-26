PLATTSBURGH — The sentencing of Nicole Harrigan was nearly derailed Wednesday, when the defendant who admitted to helping in the plot to kidnap and murder a Lyon Mountain woman last summer contradicted her plea deal.
Harrigan, 45, previously admitted to prosecutors that she, along with Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea, schemed to kill Crisie Luebbers after they falsely believed she was a police informant that led to Foster’s arrest in June of 2021.
PLEA DEAL
Harrigan, Cayea and Foster’s indictment said they lured Luebbers to a home in Peru where they questioned, beat and later killed Luebbers. The indictment said Harrigan punched Luebbers in the back of the head twice before she was pushed to the ground and hit repeatedly by Cayea.
And in a presentencing report, Harrigan’s co-defendants reportedly said she violently struck Luebbers with fists, kicks and broken objects found in the Peru home until Harrigan was exhausted.
In February, Harrigan reached a plea deal for a 10-year sentence, admitting to one count of second-degree conspiracy.
But in Clinton County Court Wednesday, Harrigan diminished her role in the plot, saying, through a shaking, pleading voice, that she did not know Foster and Cayea planned to kill Luebbers and even attempted to stop Luebbers’ beating.
‘I HAD NO IDEA’
Harrigan maintained she did hit Luebbers, although only twice and only after she was pressured to by Cayea. Fearing Cayea and Foster, Harrigan claims she followed their lead.
“I had no idea they were going to kill Ms. Luebbers,” Harrigan said Wednesday. “I feel horrible.”
Contradicting her previous statements and plea, Harrigan presented a challenge for prosecutors, who could have pursued a longer sentence at the risk of future appeals.
But after prosecutors reiterated what Harrigan admitted to previously, she, although hesitantly at times, reaffirmed her previous statements.
APOLOGIZED TO FAMILY
County Judge William Favreau continued the proceeding, handing down Harrigan a 10-year sentence with five years of post-release supervision.
Unlike Foster, who was sentenced earlier that day, Harrigan addressed Luebbers’ family who gathered in the courtroom.
“I just want to apologize,” she said. “I understand your hurt and your anger. I’m sorry.”
