Harmful algae blooms close several beaches

PLATTSBURGH — Summer is back and so are harmful algae blooms.
Several beaches around the North Country have already had to close because of the presence of HABs in recent days.
HEALTH EFFECTS
“A beach closure alert was issued today for two public beaches in Port Henry in the Town of Moriah due to blue green algae blooms,” the Essex County Health Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday.
“Exposure to any cyanobacteria HABs (harmful algae blooms) can cause health effects in people and animals when water with blooms is touched, swallowed, or when airborne droplets are inhaled. People and pets should avoid contact with blooms and should rinse off with clean water if contact occurs.”
Another beach closure alert was subsequently issued for Ballard Park Public Beach in the Town of Westport Thursday due to blue green algae blooms.
“We will update the public when the beaches are permitted to be open,” ECHD wrote.
HOW TO REPORT ALGAE
Those who come across suspicious looking algae in Essex County are being encouraged to report it online at https://tinyurl.com/52jnvuk5.
For more about blue green algae and its health effects, go here: https://www.health.ny.gov/publications /6563.pdf
In Clinton County, Principal Public Health Educator at the health department, Molly Flynn, said Point Au Roche is one beach she saw that had to close recently also due to HABs in the water.
“HABs or cyanobacteria typically like warm, slow moving water — so it is not uncommon for them to pop up along our waterfront every year,” Flynn said.
“Blooms are harmful to people and animals. People and animals can get sick if they swim, wade, or play in or near contaminated water; eat contaminated fish or shellfish; or use contaminated drinking water. You can’t tell if a bloom is harmful just by looking at it, so best practice is to stay away from water that is discolored, smells bad, has foam, scum, algal mats, or paint like streaks in it.”
According to the Lake Champlain Committee, in week 1 of their monitoring results from June 25 to July 1, 154 reports had been received from around the lake, including 41 reports of low or high alert conditions.
More information can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/ 77118.html.
