Harkness, Keeseville United Methodist Churches move to online services

HARKNESS/PERU -- It's back to virtual worship services for the Harkness and Keeseville United Methodist Churches.
Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in neighboring communities, the Leadership Teams of the Harkness and Keeseville United Methodist Churches have elected to suspend in-person worship until after the Christmas holidays.
The choice, however difficult, was a response to express care and concern for the vulnerable in nearby communities and congregations.
After Christmas, the decision will be revisited and based on local infection numbers the churches may choose to resume worship, or continue to suspend services.
Online worship services have been posted to the churches’ Facebook page and a link is available on the church's web page as well.
The lack of congregational gatherings at this time does not mean that families cannot celebrate the Advent season; the churches are reaching out to their communities in new and creative ways.
Keeseville has an Advent Wreath display of candles in the side window of the ACAP Food Shelf entrance on Front Street. Harkness has a large outdoor lit Advent Wreath.
Another outreach involves “Advent-To-Go” Kits available to anyone in the community. They are available free of charge at the Keeseville Thrift Shop during regular hours (Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Second Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and any time on the front porch of the Harkness Church Hall.
The kit consists of a bag that contains four tea light candles, a page of written devotions that can be used for each of the Sundays in Advent, and a paper Advent Wreath that may be decorated and personalized by each family.
In addition to posting regular Sunday morning worship services on the churches’ Facebook page, Pastor Rebekah Solar is also offering a separate devotion of lighting candles on the Advent Wreath each Sunday evening.
For more information, please leave a message at 518-834-0282 or 518-834-0199.
