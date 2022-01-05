MALONE — A long-awaited transformation of Malone’s downtown corridor is quickly materializing.
The Citizens Advocates project, which will include safe, stable and affordable housing in a revitalized downtown Malone moved a giant step closer to reality with the recent announcement of a significant funding award.
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently said that $4.7 million was approved for the Harison Place Project in the Village of Malone.
With this award, the Harison Place Project, valued at $21.8 million, is now fully funded, a news release said. Construction is expected to commence this spring.
“This is truly an amazing accomplishment,” Citizens Advocates Board President Nick Eells said.
“On behalf of the board, we are proud of the entire leadership team, and we are grateful for our partners from 3d Development, Celia Construction and architect, Mark Caruso, each, for their tireless work and incredible effort. It is clear proof, that when we work together, we can accomplish anything.”
HOLIDAY GIFT
James Button, CEO of Citizens Advocates, said they could not have asked for a better gift this holiday season.
“This represents a huge win for Malone – we are grateful to HCR, our local leaders, elected officials and so many other individuals for continuing to believe in this vital project and our community,” Button said.
“It is also noteworthy to mention our deep appreciation for our other funding partners that have stuck with us, through it all. Special thanks to Dana Greenberg, from Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, our partners at Federal Home Loan Bank, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, as well as our State Partners from Empire State Development, the Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.”
The funding secured will give way to an incredible mix of affordable housing, beautiful architecture, clean commercial space, and will serve as a cornerstone
project for Malone as it revitalizes the downtown corridor, the release said.
The latest funding is provided through New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) as part of a competitive process used to award federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and subsidy financing for affordable and supportive multifamily housing developments.
KEY POINTS
• The Harison Place Project has been in development since 2016.
• Citizen Advocates has already committed significant resources to complete the demolition phase and prep the project site.
• The demolition phase of the project is nearing completion with the removal of the last building on the block. Crews will work to remove debris and begin to make the site shovel ready for construction.
“The Village of Malone is delighted to receive the news that Citizen Advocates has been awarded the funding necessary to propel their Main Street building project forward to completion,” Village of Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas said.
“This historic and unprecedented investment in our village’s downtown corridor on Main Street will not only assist in restoring the original beauty and vibrancy of our village’s business district but further assist the village in securing additional financial assistance for other much needed projects throughout our community.
“Our village officials have been working steadily on supporting the growth and development of our community by way of many projects and we will continue this support as we move forward together.”
“Citizen Advocates’ Harison Place Project will not only create new, state-of-the-art affordable housing in the North Country, but also fuel the Village of Malone’s economic revitalization,” State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“With this additional funding from NYS Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) and the demolition of several blighted properties complete, this project is ready to break ground and help transform Malone’s downtown corridor. I am proud to have supported this project and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Malone and will continue working with vital community partners like Citizen Advocates to help our communities recover and thrive.”
“This is truly outstanding news for Citizen Advocates and the Village of Malone,” said State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).
“The promise being realized of an affordable home in a place you love means so much to an individual or a family and reflects on the values and strength of a community. The Harison Place project is transformational and certainly highly deserving of this state funding. Given all the challenges of COVID, I feel good news like this is all the more significant. I join all of the elected officials in congratulating Citizen Advocates for their vision and determination.”
CHAMBER APPROVED
“We have identified this strategically important project as a high priority through more than two years of outreach to the Governor’s office and state agencies,” Garry Douglas, president of the North County Chamber of Commerce, said.
“In one package, this project will further the availability of quality housing, bring supportive services to many who need them, and foster downtown revitalization through new residents and new commercial space.
“Citizen Advocates deserves kudos for its creative, multi-faceted vision for what will be a model project in the North Country. We are always, at any given time, highlighting just a few regional projects in Albany as key priorities.
“This has been a top agenda item and we are so pleased it has come together. Special thanks to the entire team at Citizen Advocates, to the Village of Malone, to Assemblyman Billy Jones and Senator Dan Stec, and to Governor Kathy Hochul who listened, saw the opportunity and put it over the finish line. Onward and upward!”
Citizen Advocates will work with an HCR project manager for an initial review of specific issues related to the project and to finalize a development timeline.
