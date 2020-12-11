PLATTSBURGH – The Ritual Committee distributed Hannukah bags to the congregation at Temple Beth Israel in Plattsburgh.
“Like we did for the High Holidays,” Rabbi David Kominsky said.
The bags' contents include Hanukkah candles, a message, gelt, halvah (a sweetened sesame paste), a card, a dreidel, and M & Ms to be used for gambling with the dreidel game.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, is a fascinating holiday in Kominsky's estimation.
“Because it talks a lot about the evolution of religion,” he said.
“It has a lot of different values involved.”
Like Christmas, the holiday is near the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
“So, it's clearly partly about bringing light into the darkness,” he said.
“It's the darkest time of the year. It's not coincidental. I think its absolutely inherent in the festival. We tend to need some sort of festival of lights."
Starting sundown on Friday, observant Jews will light the Hanukkah Menorah.
For Temple Beth Israel, it will be a virtual event.
“We light one more candle each night, which anthropologists will tell us partially represents theurgic magic, the idea that we are encouraging God so to speak, to increase the light in the year, that is to say making the days longer,” Kominsky said.
“Though that is not clearly a traditional understanding of what is going on, it is I think part of the psychological flavor behind the holidays if you will.”
MACCABEEAN REVOLT
Historically, the holiday arises out of a Judaic 165 B.C.E revolt led by Judas Maccabeus, third son of Mattathias the Hasmonean, a Jewish priest, against the Selucid Empire, which is one of the three empires that emerged out of the fall of the Macedonian Empire after the death of Alexander the Great.
Maccabees originates from 'The Hammerer,” Judas' nickname.
“Antiochus (IV of Epiphanes of Syria) had taken over the Temple in Jerusalem and profaned and installed a statue of himself in there and insisted that he be worshiped in place of God,” Kominsky said.
“Obviously, this is a huge issue and leads to a revolt by the Maccabees. The Macabees are actually problematic. They were really religious extremists. While they were definitely fighting off the Syrian Greeks, they were also executing co-religionists and imposing their brand of Judaism on everyone else.”
DOWNPLAYING REBELLION
Hanukkah does not become a celebration of the Hasmonean victory.
“The Maccabees are problematic in some of these ways, and partly because the later rabbis, who are under Roman domination, don't necessarily want to encourage armed rebellion because having tried that once, it didn't go well,” Kominsky said.
“They are trying to establish more symbiotic relationship with Rome. They focus on a small subset of the story, which is that when the said Maccabees retake the Temple, they discover there is only one jar of oil, a little jar of oil for the menorah, and it's only enough for one night's worth of light.
“But they light it anyway, and miracles of miracles, it lasts for eight whole nights, long enough for them to get the appropriately pure oil. That's the miracle of Hanukkah.”
The big miracle was that the Maccabees defeated a major empire.
“Which they try to play down,” Kominsky said.
“The festival already existed, and therefore you can't get rid of the Festival of Hanukkah. You just have to redefine it. You can convince people to give up their religious beliefs, but not their religious practices.”
The Hanukkah Menorah has nine branches as opposed to the standard seven branch menorah, the common symbol of Judaism.
“The seven-day menorah stood in the Temple in Jerusalem as described in the Bible,” he said.
“The nine branch stands for the eight nights of Hanukkah plus one central candle for lighting the others. That's the main symbol."
