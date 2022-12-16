PLATTSBURGH — Hanukkah begins sundown on Sunday.
The eight-day Festival of Lights is celebrated by observant Jews the world over.
“Hanukkah is a two-part story,” the Rabbi David Joslin of Temple Beth Israel in Plattsburgh said.
“One is the miracle of the small batch of oil that was left after the Temple in Jerusalem had been desecrated during the war with the Assyrian Greeks, the Hellenized Greeks.
“It takes over a week to make oil, and there was only a little bit of oil that was left in the Temple. You needed the oil to light the menorah and for other practices within the Temple. The oil they had was only one day’s worth. It miraculously lasted eight days. That’s the story behind why Hanukkah lasts eight days.”
NOT JUST MATTER OF FAITH
The Festival of Lights also celebrates a military victory the Jews fought and won against the Assyrian Greeks.
“They were not just foreigners,” Joslin said.
“They were themselves Jews. In many ways, it’s was a civil war between Jews that had adopted a Greek way of life, a non-Jewish way of life. So Hanukkah is not just a matter of faith or a matter of spirituality or a matter of trust and faith that the miracle did last, the miracle did happen. It’s in fact an actual historical event, a military victory.”
At that point of time, there were assimilation issues among Jews fighting off the need to fit entirely within the local custom.
“It’s a good lesson this time of year,” Joslin said.
“We celebrate Hanukkah. We light the Hanukkah menorah. In honor of the oil associated with the holiday, we eat oily foods. We eat latkes and special doughnuts called sufganiyot. When we light the menorah, one candle for each night, we look at the light. The light is just to be looked at and just be appreciated for its beauty.”
The menorah is not used for anything else such as reading.
“You just look at the beauty of the candles,” he said.
“And that’s the beauty of the holidays that we honor their victory and the fight against assimilation and anti-Semitism, too, because there’s a lot of factors out there that are pushing us to give up our Judaism. It’s one thing if one chooses to give up their Jewishness. It’s something else when they feel forced upon them.”
LATKE TASTING
On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Temple Beth Israel will host a Latke Tasting for the congregation.
“This is an opportunity to try your hand at your favorite latke recipe, and there will also be a prize for the winner,” he said.
“We are going to be lighting our menorah, a special candelabrum that is meant for Hanukkah. So Hannukah is eight days, so you need an eight-wing candelabrum, but then you also need to have a special leg separate that rises just a little bit above. You can’t use any of the other branches to light with. You need to have a separate branch that is not associated with the holiday.
“So you have eight branches for eight days or eight nights, and then you have a ninth branch. That is just like the starter branch you use to light all of the other ones. So a nine-branch candelabrum is called a Hanukkia. It’s a menorah Hanukkah, special for Hanukkah. ”
The congregation will bring individual Hanukkah menorahs to the services.
“We’re going to light them for the first night,” Joslin said.
“We’re going to sing some songs, and I’m going to do a little explanation about why we light it in the particular way in which we light it because there are few different traditions out there. But most people settle on a particular way of lighting their Hanukkah menorah, and I’m going to talk about how we ended up settling on the tradition.”
