ESSEX — Witches, ghosts, skeletons, and other creepy beings wandered everywhere while eerie dance music reverberated through the festive air while the historic village here was transformed into a Haunted Hamlet.
The town hall was the focal point of the celebration as through its normally dignified hallways a maze of spooky sights, sounds and pop-up figures electrified the senses as witnessed by the reactions of many of the approximately 550 who were brave enough to enter Saturday evening.
NOON AND NIGHT
Like other haunted houses, there were two versions; an earlier one for the younger set, or perhaps those with cardiac concerns, while at dusk a more frightful edition was available. In addition, visitors were informed that none of the participants would be touched by the actors and vice versa.
Saturday afternoon commenced the activities with a jack-o-lantern carving followed by a kid-friendly scavenger hunt. The block in front of the town hall was closed to automobiles, which allowed for revelers to float about and enjoy dancing, hot cider, popcorn, s’mores around the campfire, and other endeavors.
Four months earlier Angel and Marc Forbes began formulating plans and constructing most of the indoor and outdoor displays. “My husband and I lived in Canada where we saw wonderful celebrations of Halloween. My creative vision came to life and thus we wanted to do something similar for Essex, and to have safe place to have fun. Halloween is my favorite holiday,” said Angel.
TERRIFYING TREK
As visitors start wandering through the labyrinth of narrow passageways they are initially confronted with photographic images of those who have passed before, and whose embodiments may be reincarnated within the walls of this antiquated dwelling. Strobe lights flash, exposing a wide assortment of characters and props designed to conjure trepidation with each succeeding step. Then there’s the hallway of darkness in which the traveler must navigate through a tubular array, or perhaps snakes, dangling from above. At the terminus of the trail is a lovely portrait of a young lady in a window which suddenly slams downward revealing a shrieking crone.
Throughout the day and evening Eric Sherman of the Champlain Peony Company revved up his 1931 Ford Model A truck, threw hay bales on the back, and transported hundreds through the historic village.
Scott Lawrence was responsible for pumping out the music and sound effects both outdoors and inside the halls of horror.
GRAVEYARD GUESTS
On of the popular venues was the new graveyard which featured residents such as Barry and Diane Rott, Ricky D. Bones, and Pearl E. Gates, as well as eulogies such as, “Beneath this stone, lies a merry lass, Aimed for the brake, and hit the gas.”
Much of the funding was obtained from a ROOST (Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism) grant, Angel and Marc Forbes and other individuals.
The festivities had an encore on Monday which included trick-or-treating on the main drag.
Essex Supervisor Ken Hughes said of the weekend's fun that "the turnout for Saturday’s Main Street event in Essex far exceeded our wildest imagination.
"I’m thrilled that so many came to Essex from near and far to dance, eat, relax, and of course, 'live to tell' about their experience in our Haunted Town Hall," he said.
"The Haunted Hamlet is a great example of what ample planning and solid collaboration among a wide variety of individuals, organizations and businesses can achieve for the betterment of a community. We look forward to even more spooky haunted fun next year."
