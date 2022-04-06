PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh United Methodist Church will be awarding the Warren & Daniel Hamilton Scholarship.
The scholarship offers an opportunity for financial support to a traditional or non-traditional student to get the education they need to bring their career aspirations to life, a news release said.
A $2,500 scholarship will be available to one Clinton County resident who has been accepted in an accredited program.
The individual receiving this scholarship may be a graduating high school senior, or may have been out of school for some time and decided to return to get certification for a particular career goal.
It may be post high-school vocational certification training, a two or four-year college degree, or other post-graduate goal.
Membership or affiliation with Plattsburgh United Methodist Church is not a requirement.
Applications must be received by May 15, 2022.
For more information, please go to scholarships@plattsburghumc.org or call 518-563-2992.
CRITERIA
The Warren and Daniel Hamilton Scholarship Fund of the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church requirements are:
Eligibility: The Warren & Daniel Hamilton Scholarship Fund will provide one $2,500 scholarship per academic year for anyone with an acceptance letter from an accredited institution including vocational, two-year, four-year, and postgraduate study. The applicant must be a current resident of Clinton County and must not have received this scholarship in prior years.
Criteria: The scholarship will be awarded to students based on financial need. Refer to the application form for required supporting documents (see box). Applications must be received no later than May 15 for the upcoming academic year. The applicant must be enrolled in a U.S.-based institution.
Statement of Achievement: In addition to meeting the basic criteria, a brief statement of academic or work experience/achievements (e.g., transcript) and/or work experience/achievements (resume) to date will be expected.
Financial Need: A letter of reference including EFC (“expected family contribution”) from the Financial Aid Office of the institution is required.
