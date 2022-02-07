PERU — The farm at 625 Union Road in Peru looks like many North Country farms, but its history is singular and the subject of an upcoming documentary by the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association (NCUGRHA) in partnership with MDOCS and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.
In 1819, Jan “John” Haff (1748-1823), a Peru settler from Dutchess Co. and a slave owner, deeded this portion of his property to his son, the Rev. Abraham Haff, a farmer and local circuit preacher, according to bigelowsociety.com.
ONE FARM/TWO SIDES
In 1852, the Methodist minister sold the property to Stephen Keese Smith, a Quaker and documented Underground Railroad station master.
“It was interesting that Abraham didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps,” Jacqueline Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association, said.
“His father was a rather cruel enslaver. In fact one of his slaves ran away and made it to the ferry on Cumberland Head, but they would not allow him to go across.
“They were able to contact John Haff. John Haff went to get his slave, and he tied his hands and he had to run behind the horse that Haff was on. Haff held the rope, so he had to run along behind the horse.”
The name of the enslaved Black male is unknown.
“They had to stop for the night, and they stopped at the Delord’s house,” Madison said.
“Haff tied the slave up in the stable, and he tied him really, really tight. He was moaning and groaning.”
A member of the Delord household couldn’t get to sleep because he kept hearing the enslaved man’s misery.
“So, he went out to the stables, and he loosened the ties on him so he would stop doing this,” Madison said.
The next morning Haff resumed his ride with the enslaved man running behind him all the way back to Peru.
“When he arrived there, he was actually beaten and he had to continue his work,” she said.
“Now, Haff was rather cruel. I’m wondering perhaps his son saw this and was a little upset. I don’t know. However, his son didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps.”
Stephen Keese Smith (1805-1894) shared his Underground Railroad exploits in his recollections in which he outed fellow operatives such as John Keese, Wendell Lansing in Keeseville and Noadiah Moore in Champlain.
“I had large buildings and concealed the Negroes in them,” Smith recalled.
“I kept them, fed them, often gave them shoes and clothing. I presume I have spent a thousand dollars for them in one-way and another.”
“He did hide slaves on this property in the barn,” Madison said.
“During the day though, the runaways would actually hide in a rather thick forest behind the barn. Then in the evening, they get fed in the (summer) kitchen that was behind the house, and then they would go into the barn where there was a root cellar. When it was safe, Smith would take them from this root cellar up to Noadiah Moore. Noadiah would take them over into Canada.”
‘MINDSETS ARE CHANGING’
Born in Fishkill, Dutchess Co., Jan “John” Haff, (1784-1823) married Rebecca Storm (1753-1820), the daughter of Gorus Storm and Maria Parmentier, also of Fishkill, according to Rod Bigelow’s bigelowsociety.com
John and Maria’s six known children were: Jacob, Peter, Sarah, Elizabeth, Hannah and Rev. Abraham (1792-1881), who married Anna Button (1795-1828), the daughter of Elisha Button and Anna Yeaw. Their seven known children are: John, Nelson, Elisha Button, Abraham, Rebecca, Luther and Anna.
Nelson (1815-1893) married Eleanor Moon (1816-1871), and their son, Orson (1850-1922), who went by Hoff, married Addie Hall (1857-1950), the daughter of Cyrus L. Hall and Mary Elizabeth Drew.
Orson and Addie Hoff lived in Ellenburg Center.
Cyrus, befriended a fugitive slave from New York, Robert Peters, who lived with the Hall family for many years, according to NCUGRHA’s newsletter, “The North Country Lantern, Number 9.”
The Haff/Hoff family spanned a continuum from enslaver to abolitionist.
“This gentleman, Robert Peters, ran away because he was asked to beat others slaves, and he refused,” Madison said.
“He was beaten. He ended up staying with the Hall family for at least 30 years.
“I’m sure in all of this, he interacted with the Hoff family. So, you have a family that goes from being enslavers to members then becoming abolitionists to help slaves to get to freedom, and then becoming, ultimately, protectors of formerly enslaved individuals.”
Such a complete story is not found in many places.
“Most places, you will have one part of it,” Madison said.
“Usually, it’s enslaver or the abolitionist, but that’s all you will know. This carries through to the very end to the protector stage.
“It’s a local story first of all, but it gives a better overall view of that process, and it seems like a generational thing, how mindsets are changing across those generations.”
