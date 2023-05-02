MORRISONVILLE — A total of 265 guns were collected at the North Country portion of a statewide community gun buyback program Saturday.
“The ultimate goal of this event is essentially to take unwanted guns off the streets and keep them out of the wrong hands,” Susan Griskonis, assistant attorney general in-charge of the Plattsburgh regional office, said.
“It is especially important due to the recent gun violence in our country and that gun violence is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.”
STATEWIDE EVENTS
The North Country event was held Saturday at the Clinton County Fair Grounds in Morrisonville.
It was one of nine buyback events on Saturday across the state organized by state Attorney General Letitia James.
Of the 265 guns collected at the fairgrounds, 15 were assault rifles, 162 were handguns and 59 were long guns.
James said that more than 3,000 guns were turned in across the state, including 185 assault rifles, 1,656 handguns and 823 long guns.
More than 7,000 guns have been removed from New York communities since she took office in 2019, her office said.
“Gun violence has caused so many avoidable tragedies and robbed us of so many innocent New Yorkers,” James said.
“Through our partnership with local law enforcement and public officials, we were able to organize this historic, single-day gun buyback event in nine locations throughout New York state. Every gun that we removed out of Plattsburgh homes and off the streets is a potential tragedy averted and another step in protecting communities throughout New York state.”
LARGEST TURNOUT
Griskonis said the event in Plattsburgh was well attended.
“This is probably the largest turnout we’ve seen at a buyback event,” Griskonis said Saturday morning.
“It’s only just past 10 a.m. There is even a line of cars building up. It’s hard to (anticipate) how many people will show up by the end of it.”
The City of Plattsburgh Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, which helped host the event, were on hand to provide directions, security and to collect the firearms.
“With this event alone, we almost doubled the number we have collected in previous years,” Griskonis said.
BEEN WAITING FOR BUYBACK
The buyback was an opportunity for firearm-owning community members to dispose of any firearm with no questions asked, including handmade, 3D printed, non-working or antique guns for financial compensation.
“I had two family guns that are of no use to me. I’ve dealt with moving with them and I didn’t want to anymore,” said one participant who declined to be identified.
“I turned in a particularly dangerous weapon called ‘The Widowmaker’, it’s a 1911 Winchester that has been in the family for upwards of 100 years. I would have sold it personally but I do not think anyone has the technical know-how or handling expertise to use it, it is a dangerous gun. The other one was broken. I’ve been waiting a while to bring them to a buyback, so I drove out from St. Lawrence county.”
He continued.
“A lot of guns I saw in there are not the kind to be used for criminal activity, so I’m not sure if the intentions of the buyback are being met. My guns were dangerous weapons, but I wasn’t planning on using them for any criminal activity, which is the purpose of this event, to get those potentially dangerous weapons off the street.”
UNWANTED WEAPONS
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro was hoping people would take advantage of the buyback program to remove unwanted weapons from their possession.
“Unwanted weapons can fall into the wrong hands and create serious risk for our community,” he said.
“This is not an effort to impede on anyone’s Second Amendment rights. It is a joint agency effort to continue to keep Clinton County safe for all residents and guests.”
PAYMENTS FOR TURN-INS
The financial compensation offered by the state came in the form of prepaid gift cards after weapons were received and secured by law enforcement officers on-site.
During the buyback event, a total of $75,000 in gift cards was handed out.
“The money for the gift cards comes from the OAG (Office of Attorney General) organized crime task force take downs,” Griskonis said.
“That means the money recovered from drug dealers, gangs, and other big busts is being given to the community members who come here today. That also means, no tax dollars are being used for this program.”
The financial compensation for firearms included:
• Assault Rifle or Ghost Gun — $500 per rifle
• Handgun — $500 for the first, $150 for each after
• Rifle or Shotgun — $75
• Non-working, replica, antique, homemade or 3D printed — $25
A ghost gun is a do-it-yourself, homemade gun which is untraceable and lacks a serial number or other identifiable markings. Often times people can purchase the kits to assemble the firearm without background checks.
Due to a recent exploit in the buyback system, all 3D printed guns will be rewarded with $25, no matter how many are turned in.
This is, in part, due to a recent exploit in which an individual traded in mass-produced 3D printed devices that can be used to make firearms fully automatic.
“We are not accepting gun parts,” Griskonis said.
There is no current limit to the amount of firearms an individual can turn in, however, financial compensation ends at $2,500.
Other state-wide buyback events were held at:
• Family Life Academy in the Bronx.
• All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn.
• OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Suffolk County.
• Watervliet Dome in Albany County.
• American Legion Post in Ulster County.
• St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Onondaga County.
• Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County.
• Saint John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara County.
