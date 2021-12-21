PLATTSBURGH — Volunteers from local community organizations marked Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day by working to spread awareness about how those in need can get help.
About 10 people fanned out from Trinity Park in downtown Plattsburgh Wednesday afternoon, armed with 89 purple cloth ribbons — each with cards attached listing emergency housing assistance contact information — which they secured to poles and benches throughout the city.
“We’re hoping to rally some awareness that this is an issue in our community,” Behavioral Health Services North Director of Housing Liz Carpenter said.
“Even though, unlike in major cities, you don’t see people sleeping in the streets, there are people that lack shelter and are sleeping in emergency housing rooms, hotels, motels, that are in need.”
89 PEOPLE
National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, which honors those who have died homeless, takes place on the longest night of the year: the winter solstice, which usually falls on Dec. 21, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless website.
Carpenter explained that the 89 ribbons represented the number of people who were homeless in Clinton County when the state Balance of State Continuum of Care conducted its last “point in time” count in January.
That did not include unsheltered individuals, though next month’s count will, she added.
As of Nov. 30, the Clinton County Department of Social Services was providing emergency housing to 88 individuals, and had assisted 132 throughout the month, Deputy Commissioner Rich Holcomb told the Press-Republican after the event.
He explained that the numbers fluctuate during each month and over the course of the year, increasing in the winter as, once the wind chill drops to 32 degrees, Code Blue goes into effect.
That’s an executive order from the governor’s office that obligates DSS to house anybody who presents as homelessness, even if they may not be in compliance with the other requirements that people seeking housing assistance normally must meet, Holcomb said.
REQUIREMENTS
Holcomb said anyone who calls the DSS emergency housing number is housed that night and advised that they need to come in to the agency the next day to make an application for assistance. Failing that, they are discontinued from the housing.
For those who do make applications, DSS determines whether they are financially eligible for assistance or have resources of their own to secure housing.
Those who receive the aid must do a certain number housing searches per week and, if unemployed, make efforts to gain employment, Holcomb said.
INDEPENDENCE
National Alliance on Mental Illness Champlain Valley Executive Director Amanda Bulris-Allen said mental health is one of the factors that can contribute to people becoming homeless as it can lead to inability to work or manage symptoms.
“It’s really hard to help people with some of their goals, whether it be around employment or education, even recovery, if you don’t have housing,” she added.
Holcomb said the goal with emergency housing assistance is to help people get to their level of independence and "to be that kind of helping hand to bridge that gap between when you meet that life struggle that created your homelessness, to help you get back up on your feet.”
That could mean connecting them with mental health and addiction services or, if they are not able to work again, helping them look at other programs like SSI (Supplemental Security Income) or SSD (Social Security Disability).
The amount of time an individual utilizes emergency housing varies from person to person, Holcomb said.
“I would say the vast majority of folks are very engaged in working towards what they can do to get their greater level of independence. We don’t see a whole lot of people that are looking at this housing as a permanent resolution to their homelessness.”
AFFORDABILITY, AVAILABILITY
Holcomb said the number of people seeking out emergency housing assistance is on a bit of an upswing, with the major issues being availability and affordability of housing.
Carpenter similarly noted that local rents have increased a sizable amount while income levels have not risen to meet those costs. Both acknowledged how landlords and their ability to cover expenses also factor into the equation.
Though many resources are available to assist locals find and afford housing, community organizations have significant waiting lists, Carpenter said.
“The problem is that we just don’t have the physical units for people to go to, so if I could wave a magic wand, it would be to increase the stock of our safe, affordable housing in our community.”
Holcomb noted that Clinton County has a couple of transitional housing programs, such as the MHAB Life Skills Campus on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, that help ease the pressure on individuals.
“If you’re not having to use all your energy for, ‘How am I going to take care of myself today?,’ you can start using that effort for, ‘How am I going to take care of myself tomorrow?,’ and that’s really been a huge boon to our area.”
HOW TO HELP
Carpenter advised those who would like to help monetarily to donate to their local Joint Council for Economic Opportunity food pantry as the majority of the county’s homeless population utilizes that service.
Lisa Bojo, who works in peer support NAMI:CV, stressed the importance of making the community aware of homelessness.
“People are so generous when they know (about an issue),” she said. “People want to help and it’s really a great community.”
