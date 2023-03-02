PLATTSBURGH — Local entities are working to send much-needed supplies to war-ravaged Ukraine.
A large shipment was recently sent out, and more will be on the way.
Twinstate Technologies, the North Country Mission of Hope, the USA Luge Team and Monaghan Medical Corporation collaborated for this effort.
“We donated 14,000 medical devices to the Mission of Hope,” Andy Sepcie, director of operations at Monaghan Medical Corporation, said.
“We were able to ship out seven skids of medical devices.”
RESPIRATORY DEVICES
Monaghan, a leading supplier of respiratory delivery systems, sent items to Ukraine that included aerosol delivery devices like nebulizers, airway clearance devices and devices to help with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis.
“Our mission at Monaghan is that we want to provide respiratory services to everybody, and that mission is solidified through the donation we just gave to Ukraine and a rich history of supporting the community,” Sepcie said.
James Carlin, the president of the North Country Mission of Hope, said they had collected, “Around $74,000 of monetary donations” for Ukraine in 2022. They also aided in the shipment of medical supplies that is on route to Ukraine by housing the respiratory devices from Monaghan Medical.
Devi Momot, the CEO of Twinstate Technologies and Dmitry Feld, the marketing and sponsorship manager of the United States Luge Team, based out of Lake Placid, also assisted in this shipment of medical supplies.
Since the war began in Ukraine, Feld has been working to gather supplies for Ukraine from Lake Placid, as the people of the community reached out to him wanting to help in whatever way they can.
Feld and Momot actually first got in contact through Little Wings Relief, an Ohio based humanitarian relief organization, focused on sending aid shipments to Ukraine. The collection of medical devices has been shipped to Little Wings Relief in Ohio, and it is on route by boat from Ohio to eastern Europe.
TAKING DONATIONS
However, this is just a start.
Momot, Feld and Carlin will continue to gather more donations through collections that will be occurring every Wednesday at the North Country Mission of Hope.
“A match has been made between two communities, Plattsburgh and Lake Placid, to rally the outpouring of support and provide trusted avenues to get more donations are in place,” Momot said.
Monetary donations are the simplest way to provide aid to Ukraine, she said, but they are also looking for a plethora of hard goods and supplies.
“When donating money, please put in the memo field that it is for Ukraine Relief/Pbg/Lake Placid, so it goes to the right fund at the North Country Mission of Hope,” Momot said.
HELPING ABANDONED PETS
Feld assists in the creation of these lists through contacts in the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Heraskevych Charity Foundation founded by Vladyslav Heraskevych.
These upcoming collections are centered on helping the people of Ukraine and abandoned pets.
Feld explained that many pets have been left behind or displaced because their homes were destroyed or their owners have had to flee Ukraine for their own safety.
“Many of those staying back in Ukraine are working to survive, but also are sharing food and care to the many animals left behind,” Momot said.
Essential supplies needed for the pets include items such as dry food, used towels, used blankets in good condition, crates or carriers and dog collars.
For the people of Ukraine, medical and medic supplies, nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items and supplies for children are what are needed most. More specifically, unused medical supplies or medicines like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, used military and law enforcement gear, clothing and shoes, versatile soap that can be used for bathing, brushing teeth and washing clothes, toothbrushes and feminine hygiene products are just some of the immediate needs of the people of Ukraine.
