ALBANY — State utility regulators are getting pressure from a utility watchdog group to make further rate reductions in a proposed settlement with National Grid.
The deal would allow the company to increase its charges for natural gas and electricity to upstate ratepayers by more than $300 million over the next three years.
PANDEMIC IMPACT
The proposal, which has received initial support from the Public Service Commission (PSC) as well as from National Grid, would keep the rate increases to below 2% per year for the company's natural gas and electric customers.
But the Public Utility Law Project of New York (PULP) argues the higher rates would be burdensome on customers at a time when ratepayers are continuing to feel the economic impacts of the pandemic.
"We believe the rate increases are too high to begin with -- and that is even before the federal government told us the cost of natural gas, fuel oil and propane are all going to go up a great deal, even if the winter is only slightly colder than it was last winter," said Richard Berkley, PULP's director.
PULP, in its latest filing with the PSC, urged that the rate increases be shaved due to the financial hardships spawned by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Another intervenor in the rate case that had objected to the initial rates sought by National Grid as excessively high, the Alliance for a Green Economy, has signaled it is now taking a neutral stance on the settlement package that is expected to be acted on soon by the PSC.
GREEN ENERGY GOALS
The Alliance, which also calls itself AGREE, said its current stance is based on, among other factors, a commitment by National Grid to seek to achieve a "net zero" increase in billed gas usage. AGREE also cited a termination of marketing for new gas connections and conversions, including a stop to any customer rebates for converting from heating oil to gas.
"The Company has further agreed that future direct energy efficiency marketing will not include language referring to gas as having environmental benefits," AGREE noted in its latest filing with the PSC.
But AGREE also questioned what the group called the settlement's lack of "provisions that convincingly put National Grid on a path to contribute to meeting the mandates of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act."
That legislation calls for New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 and for 70% of electricity for residential customers and other users to be from renewable sources by 2030.
HIGHER BILLS
In supporting the settlement, National Grid said the proposed revenue increases "are significantly below the rate increases requested by the Company, represent a fair compromise among the parties, and reflect the parties’ substantial efforts to mitigate bill impacts for customers
Based on recent natural gas prices, the utility is projecting that the average bill for residential customers will climb by $1.51 per month. The average monthly electric bill for residential accounts is expected to increase $1.88.
Berkley said predictions of escalating natural gas prices over the winter months are expected to push those increases even higher.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration last month reported that natural gas prices are projected to be 30% above last year's prices. Such an increase could greatly impact the supply charge on consumers' utility bills.
Commenting on the status of the rate case, James Denn, a PSC spokesman said: "As part of its 11-month rate case process, the PSC is reviewing all of the comments that have been and will be submitted in the National Grid rate case, including PULP’s. These comments will be carefully weighed and considered. A decision on the rate case is expected in several months."
— Joe Mahoney is the CNHI statehouse reporter for New York. Reach him at: jgmahoney31@gmail.com.
