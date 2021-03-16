PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Regional Vaccine Network’s Health Equity Task Force has two major objectives: providing education and information about COVID-19 vaccines, and creating accessible opportunities for groups who may encounter obstacles getting the jabs.
“For some of us, it’s very easy to get the vaccine as soon as we’re eligible,” said United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. President/CEO John Bernardi, who chairs the task force.
“We make an appointment, jump in the car, take time off from work and get vaccinated. But there are many hard-to-reach, hard-to-serve and vulnerable groups in our region who face numerous obstacles or challenges toward that access and our job is to create equity across the board.”
COALITION
The regional vaccine network, also known as the Hub, is based at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and is tasked with coordinating vaccine distribution in seven northern New York counties: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Hamilton.
Vaccines are administered across the region primarily through the state-run sites in Plattsburgh and Potsdam, county health departments’ temporary and semi-permanent points of distribution (PODs) and clinics held by pharmacies or health centers, like those in the Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
The Health Equity Task Force, Bernardi explained, is a coalition of government agencies, nonprofits and faith-based organizations whose efforts target certain populations.
He specifically named a number of groups: the elderly, low-to-moderate income families, disabled people, those who live in remote parts of the region, migrant farmworkers, the Amish and Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
“The Health Equity Task Force luckily is comprised of a wide variety of agencies ... who serve many of these populations and therefore have access to them and also have the ability to provide the information and resources necessary for people to gain access in an equitable way,” Bernardi said.
ACCURATE INFORMATION
The task force’s education objective entails providing concise and accurate information about vaccines, Bernardi said.
Methods for getting such messaging out into into the community include development of flyers and informational documents.
“We’ll be distributing this information through your typical media and social media methods, but also through special distribution like, for example, Meals on Wheels and maybe Head Start centers and other programs and locations that may have access to hard-to-serve populations,” Bernardi said.
The task force understands that getting vaccinated is a personal decision.
“We do hope that people will get vaccinated because we do believe that this is the way out,” Bernardi said. “We want to take care of any misconceptions that might be out there and we want to dispel any anxiety that people might be feeling.
“We want to make sure people have good, accurate information to make their own decision, but at the end of the day we want people to get vaccinated.”
BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND
As for vaccine access opportunities, that has and will continue to involve boots-on-the-ground work, Bernardi said, pointing to local efforts to vaccinate homeless people in temporary housing and pop-up PODs that help those in more remote areas.
He credited county offices for the aging for their work in helping the elderly schedule and attend vaccine appointments.
“They’ve been doing a great job utilizing a variety of different community resources to assist with the technology and transportation part.”
The task force sees the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the latest candidate to receive emergency use authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as a tool in its efforts.
“It only requires one dose and it is easier to handle and manage,” Bernardi said.
TECHNOLOGY, TRANSPORTATION
Ideally, Bernardi said, the task force would have unlimited technology and transportation available for the groups it seeks to serve.
“Those are significant barriers and if we had greater resources for both, we would be able to provide a greater impact.”
He noted that vaccine supply is consistently increasing and improving.
“We’re going to reach a point, fairly soon, where supply will be ample and people to get the vaccine will become the new challenge and we want to make sure that, when that time comes, we’re ready.”
