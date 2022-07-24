PLATTSBURGH — Local members from Beyond Plastics, a nationwide group on a mission to end plastic pollution, held a peaceful event at Price Chopper/Market32 here Saturday.
Member Victoria Aguilar said Beyond Plastics planned to hold a national Supermarket Plastic Take-Back event in several cities across the country that same day.
Aguilar, 20, participated in the event by displaying a plastic monster, put together by bottles and other single-use plastic containers she collected over the course of a month from Market32, near the front entrance to the store.
UNNECESSARY PLASTICS
She said the display was made to bring attention to the unnecessary plastics that most food items are packaged and sold in at the store.
“A lot of people would choose something that wasn’t plastic if they had the option to. For example, this is the sushi,” Aguilar said while pointing to the stomach portion of the plastic monster. “I like getting the sushi a lot, but they always give you this plastic that you can’t really do anything with.”
“This is just my personal plastic waste that I’m showing…imagine, all of these cars, how much plastic waste there is from them in just one month. So much of it ends up in the ocean.”
PLASTICS SURVEY
A press release said that two-thirds of Americans are willing to pay more for everyday items made out of environmentally sustainable materials instead of single-use plastic, according to a survey from PBS NewsHour and Marist Poll. And 81% of American voters said they want to pass laws that reduce single-use plastic in a recent poll from Ocean.
During the event, Beyond Plastics members also delivered a letter to Market32 CEO Frank Curci, asking him to reduce plastic packaging and included a list of existing solutions.
They chose to write a letter, because getting in touch with them through other forms of communication are “not very easy,” Aguilar said.
OTHER OPTIONS
“There's a lot they can do,” she said.
“When you get the produce, they can offer mesh bags, or they can offer something that we can bring back…they can use cardboard for the sushi, for example. There's just no need for so much plastic; for cheese, they can use glass.”
Out of all the supermarket options in the area, Aguilar chose Market32 after conducting a survey online asking people where they shopped the most in Plattsburgh.
Aguilar added that Market32 is also her favorite place to shop for food.
“This is the place that has all the vegan stuff that I get,” she said.
“This is a way to show them that consumers do want them to switch to more sustainable (packaging) that isn’t plastic.”
