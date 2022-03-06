WILMINGTON — The Ausable River Association (AsRA) is conducting a salt use survey for residents, businesses, and independent contractors in Lake Placid, with an emphasis on Mirror Lake.
Developed in partnership with the Adirondack Watershed Institute, the survey aims to determine the amount of salt entering Mirror Lake and the Chubb River.
Funded by the Lake Champlain Basin Program through a multi-year technical grant, it’s another piece of the Association’s ongoing science-based effort to find a solution to road salt contamination in those waterways.
CHUBB RIVER WATERSHEDD
The Salt Survey is specific to residents and businesses in the Chubb River watershed. The watershed encompasses the area surrounding Lake Placid and includes the Village of Lake Placid.
Completing the survey will take approximately 5 to 20 minutes, depending on the size of the area that you care for in your winter maintenance.
Not sure if you live in the Chubb River Watershed?
Email AsRA at salt@ausableriver.org to check.
SURVEY QUESTIONS
Survey questions include what you use to remove snow and ice, for example, a shovel, snow blower, sand, salt, and/or brine etc.
AsRA is also trying to gauge the level of service that is desired.
For example, is the goal of your winter maintenance to achieve hard compact snow without ice, wet pavement with some residual snow and ice, or completely dry pavement?
There are no right or wrong answers in terms of quantities used or goals. Instead, it is essential to get an accurate accounting from all private users of salt.
The survey can be filled out via this link: https://forms.gle/vc2qzLBspcC8CCkdA.
CAN WIN GIFT CARD
The survey can also be provided over the phone, and a print version can be made available by contacting the Ausable River Association.
Complete the survey for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Bookstore Plus or a $100 gift card to Green Goddess Natural Market.
“The salt survey is critical to understanding the amounts of salt entering Mirror Lake,” Leanna Thalmann, AsRA’s water quality associate, said.
“The Town of North Elba and the Village of Lake Placid highway crews are tracking their usage. Now, we need to know how much salt is being applied to sidewalks, driveways, walkways and parking lots by the businesses and residents of Lake Placid.”
To learn more about AsRA’s work on Mirror Lake, visit ausableriver.org.
If you have any questions about the survey or wish to receive a survey, email salt@ausableriver.org.
The Salt Use Reduction Initiative is also supported by the Lake Champlain Basin Program, the North Elba Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund, Adirondack Foundation-Nancy Adams Sweet Family Fund and Holderied Family Community Fund, Cloudsplitter Foundation, Village Lake Placid, Town of North Elba, the Mirror Lake Watershed Association, and many other generous private donors. Gift cards are donated by The Bookstore Plus and Green Goddess Natural Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.