PERU — Greg Timmons, a veteran of the Peru Fire Department, was named the New York Fire Chief’s Association Instructor of the Year at an event in Syracuse June 17.
Timmons was honored the same night that District Three’s Scott Ewing was sworn in as president of the Fire Chief’s Association.
“It is an honor to receive this award and it is especially rewarding to be there as Scott Ewing was sworn in as president,” Timmons said.
Timmons became a fire instructor in 1992 after completing training. He almost missed out on the interview to become an instructor when then Clinton County Emergency Services Director Jim King prompted him to attend.
More than 31 years later, Timmons is still an instructor.
In 1985, he and Marty Bechard represented Clinton County at a State Police Emergency Operator Course. After the training, they were handed instructor and student manuals and told there was no money to support the program.
Clinton Community College provided manuals. The course was so successful that four years later, the state picked up the program providing financial support.
In 1996, Timmons, the Town of Peru Water and Sewer Superintendent, was awarded the New York Rural Water and Sewer Organization Project Coordinator of the Year. In 2010, New York Rural Water honored Timmons with the Operator of the Year award.
In July, Timmons will celebrate his 50th year as a member of the Peru Fire Department, and 22 years as a Peru Fire Department Commissioner.
