PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh has appointed a new highway superintendent.
Greg Burnell, the deputy highway superintendent, was unanimously appointed by the Town Board to replace Tim DuBrey who recently retired.
Burnell will fulfill the remainder of DuBrey's four-year term, which will end at the end of this year.
There will be an election to fill the new four-year term in November.
The Highway Superintendent position, and their team, oversee year-round operations, including everything from winter plowing and sanding to cleaning, repairing, and resurfacing of over 90 miles of town roads, the town said.
The department also maintains all sidewalks and road signage for the town.
Burnell, a lifelong resident, has been working for the town for 12 years. He began his career at the town as a plow operator in 2011, and later moved to the position of shop mechanic.
When DuBrey was named Highway Superintendent in 2018, Burnell was appointed to be his deputy.
As a dedicated third-generation firefighter, Burnell has been serving the community for 29 years as a volunteer firefighter, a news release said. He is currently the chief of District 3 Volunteer Fire Department.
“Superintendent Burnell will do an extraordinary job,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“He has a wealth of knowledge and a proven record as a dedicated, responsive public servant. We are most fortunate to have him accept this new role.”
Burnell has chosen Michael Provost to serve as the deputy Highway Superintendent.
“The Highway Superintendent is only as great as his team – and we have a great team here at the Town of Plattsburgh Highway Department,” Burnell said.
"I am looking forward to continuing to serve the town that I call my home, while making positive improvements to our Highway Department operations, equipment, and infrastructure.”
Burnell was sworn in last Thursday by Town of Plattsburgh Justice James Joyce. Burnell's wife, Nichole, and children were by his side.
