PLATTSBURGH — The Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale is a must for gardeners and landscapers at every level.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon (or until everything is sold), Saturday, June 3, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in the 4-H Building.
“It’s going to be perennials,” Master Gardener volunteer Linda Noyes said.
“There’s going to be vegetables and some annuals.”
Perennials include sun loving plants such as Sweet William. In between sun/shade plants include Shasta daisy.
Solomon’s seal is a shade lover.
Spotted bee balm is an example from the native plants category.
Annuals include zinnias and dahlias.
Fruit plants include raspberry, strawberry and blackberry.
Examples of vegetable plants include different kinds of peppers – hot pepper, sweet pepper – tomatoes such as plum tomatoes and slicing tomatoes, egg plant, cucumber, zucchini, plum tomatoes and slicing tomatoes.
Most of the plants are grown by Master Gardeners from seed, or the transplants come from their gardens.
“We go and we dig up out of our garden, divide our perennials,” Noyes said.
“We do it about a month to three weeks ahead of the sale, so that they all are in pots. We wash them off, so there’s no spread of any kind of harmful insects. We put it in a potting soil mixture. We take care of them for a month and then bring them to the plant sale.”
There will be more than 500 perennials for sale.
“All the money that we get from the plant sale goes toward all the programs that we do all year long throughout the community throughout Clinton County,” she said.
“So, it would support our raised beds that we have at different locations. It would support Earth Day events that we do, field day events that we do in June. It would support anything we do in the parks. We had an Earth Day event at Trinity Park. All the proceeds from the plant sales go toward our programming and what we do in Clinton county.”
Last year, attendees walked away with 700 plants.
“This year, I don’t know if we will have quite as many,” Noyes said.
“Time will tell. We’ve got a lot. Sometimes, they just don’t look good or they don’t thrive or the rain beats them down or whatever. We’ve been having awful wind. We just take the ones that really look good.”
Last year, the event raised about $3,000.
“That goes a long way,” she said.
“Cook and Gardener have been wonderful with us. They support a lot of our projects in the fact that they’re giving us the potting soil at a little bit above cost, so really quite a savings for us. We get a lot of things we used for the raised beds from them. “
Master Gardeners undergo an extensive 10-week training with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County.
“Every year, we have to show that we’ve given at least 50 hours of time to the community,” Noyes said.
“Many people do way more than that.”
