Green Cones for Clinton County homes

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department’s Eat Smart Waste Less, Clinton County (ESWL) grant is partnering with Casella Waste Management at the Clinton County Solid Waste & Recycling Facility to provide green cone solar digesters to county residents at a reduced rate.
ESWL is an initiative to reduce food waste and is supported through funding from the Environmental Protection Fund administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC).
The program teaches residents about the impact food waste has on the environment and shares ways to divert food scraps from their household garbage.
Nationally, 94% of all food waste ends up in landfills. As that food breaks down, it releases methane gas, one of the greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.
Casella Waste Management and the Clinton County Solid Waste & Recycling Facility capture some of this methane gas to produce energy however, the volume of food waste collected exceeds the facility’s needs.
“We believe in ensuring that all waste, including food waste, is put to a higher and better use, creating shared value and preserving resources for future generations," said Sean Lukas, general manager of Casella Waste Systems at the Clinton County Solid Waste & Recycling Facility.
"Empowering residents to manage their waste directly, in an environmentally sound way, is an extension of our company mission and an example of our core values in action."
Local data indicates residents want to dispose of their food waste in an environmentally friendly way but need to learn more in order to do so. Many residents have also noted a lack of space as a barrier to them taking action.
By using the sun’s energy and tapping into the surrounding micro-organisms, solar digesters provide a low-maintenance, space sensitive alternative to traditional food scraps recycling options, like composting.
The solar-heated unit safely eliminates cooked and uncooked food waste, including items your backyard composter can’t handle such as meat, fish, bones, and dairy products.
For more information visit www.greenconeusa.com.
In recognition of Earth Day 2022, green cone solar digesters will be available for purchase at a reduced cost of $50 beginning on Earth Day, Friday April 22 at the Schuyler Falls Convenience Station, 404 Sand Road, Morrisonville.
“With grant funding from Eat Smart Waste Less, Clinton County we are able to offer the greencone solar digesters to residents at a fraction of the $200 retail price," said Thomas Smith, public health educator at the Clinton County Health Department.
"As an additional nod to recycling, monies collected will be used to purchase additional digesters to supply the program.”
Convenience Station hour are: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cash or personal checks will be accepted for payment.
Supplies are limited.
