PLATTSBURGH — Officials of the housing and health communities say Tuesday was, “A great day for affordable, supportive housing.”
Residential community Atlas Heights, located near Plattsburgh’s city-town line off New York Road and on former Plattsburgh Air Force Base property, celebrated its ribbon cutting just hours before Northwoods, an incoming housing development about 5 miles uptown on Plaza Boulevard, celebrated its groundbreaking.
“It is a great day for the North Country; it is a great day for the people of Plattsburgh,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “I am absolutely elated that on this day we are not just going to celebrate one good project, we are going to celebrate two good projects.”
ATLAS HEIGHTS
Plattsburgh Housing Authority adds Atlas Heights to its roster of local, affordable housing.
Nearly 50,000 square feet in size, the $13.1 million development is comprised of three apartment buildings, a community building, a tenant storage area and a playground.
It has a total of 40 housing units, 14 of which will be set aside for domestic violence survivors via a partnership with STOP Domestic Violence of Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN).
SUPPORTIVE HOUSING
According to a BHSN news release, safe and affordable housing was identified as the “single most needed service in this area for victims of domestic violence.”
The release goes on to say that safe dwellings generally have a max stay of 90 days, which, given the strain on the affordable housing market, does not offer enough time for victims to find alternative housing.
“If permanent housing is not found, the victims and their children are forced with the difficult decision of either going back to their abuser, finding a loved one willing and able to open their home up to them, or declaring homelessness through the local Department of Social Services and being placed in a local motel, which does not always allow convenient access to jobs, doctors’ offices, transportation, healthy food, etc.,” the release says.
For that reason, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) was among those to call Tuesday, “A great day for affordable, supportive housing here in the Plattsburgh region and here in the North Country.”
“This will be one of the only places for permanent, supportive housing for domestic abuse survivors,” he said of Atlas Heights. “That is something to be very proud of.”
PANDEMIC LESSON
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said the project, with its location on the former Air Force Base property, left him reminiscing about where the region was in 1995 “when the planes flew away.”
“Here we have the latest of so many who are productively reusing another piece of this site to support the community. For me, I kind of have that warm feeling once again to be a part of a ribbon cutting for another project out here in particular.”
He called the need for more affordable housing one part of the “lesson of the pandemic” and, in terms of the region’s continued growth, said the greatest stress was on the people.
“Finding people, recruiting people — housing is key to that, to be the kind of community where people will stay and people will come, including the people that we need to work in those factories to make those investments possible.”
NORTHWOODS
Construction is ongoing on the second housing development, Northwoods, which will take over a previously vacant 13 acres of land near various health offices past Hannaford Supermarket on Plaza Boulevard.
The $24 million development includes four buildings and 80 residential apartment units.
Supervisor Cashman said the project was in line with the town’s adopted Elevate Plattsburgh Town Center Smart Growth Plan, which meant to guide the municipality towards a more sustainable and walkable future. One problem that plan hoped to solve was the “missing middle,” which refers to a lack of housing along the town’s commercial corridor.
“There is a great recognition that we need more affordable housing and that we cannot grow, we cannot advance, we cannot elevate Plattsburgh — not just the Town of Plattsburgh, not the City of Plattsburgh, but us as a region — unless we find ways to fill in the missing middle,” Cashman said before noting the development’s key location within walking distance to shopping and health services.
“That’s what it’s about; it’s about making the lives of the individuals that we serve through our connectivity easier.”
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said he hoped to see several more of these projects pop up in the region in the next few years.
“Everybody here understands that we have a housing problem,” he said. “We know that. This project chips away at that. The next project chips away at that. But even with this project, with the Atlas Heights project, we have to keep pressing.”
MORE SUPPORT
Northwoods’ 80 units will be affordable to individuals and families whose income is at or below 80% of Area Median Income.
Eight units will be fully accessible and adapted for persons with mobility impairment, while four will be adapted for persons with hearing and/or vision impairment.
Project partners include New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), NYS Office of Mental Health, National Equity Fund, M&T Bank, Leviticus Fund, Architectural and Engineering Design Associates, BHSN and Housing Visions Construction Co. Inc.
BHSN noted some benefits of supportive housing included reductions in overnight hospitalizations, Emergency Room visits, substance abuse rehab admissions, psychiatric inpatient admission and Medicaid health expenditures.
Assemblyman Jones noted that affordable housing was one of the top three needs he most often hears about.
“We need it for our workers that work in our manufacturing warehouses; we need it for that single parent who is having a rough time meeting the needs of her family or his family; we need it for those people who have just fallen on hard times and need a helping hand,” Jones said.
“This provides that here in the Plattsburgh region.”
ANOTHER HOUSING PLAN
HCR played a financial role in the development of both housing developments and Upstate East Development Director Darren Scott, who attended both Plattsburgh events Tuesday, thought, like Douglas, the pandemic was a reminder of the importance of affordable and supportive housing.
“Housing is an essential service and housing like Northwoods and Atlas Heights helps individuals, families and communities thrive,” he said, adding that HCR had since 2011 invested more than $104 million in the North Country region to create or preserve 2,300 affordable homes, most recently as part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s five-year housing plan.
“We’re on target to exceed our goal of building or preserving more than 100,000 affordable homes and 6,000 with supportive services,” he said of that initiative. “It’s now time to start talking about a second housing plan. Our work is far from complete.
“We have a good start on it. We have many projects in our pipeline that we want to fund and need the resources.”
