NEW RUSSIA — After being ravaged sometime this past May, with some 70 monuments overturned and broken by vandals, the Boquet Cemetery has been literally and figuratively raised.
The sacred site, established in 1798, is the final resting place of several Revolutionary War as well as 1812 and Civil War veterans. Not only did the perpetrators damage the site, but they removed markers honoring those who served their country and tossed them in the woods.
After the veteran indicators were found, there was the task of replacing them at the appropriate monoliths. The burial ground also contains the remains of early settlers.
RANDOM DESTRUCTION
The destruction seemed random. In one instance, only one stone in a family group was toppled, while in other areas, lines of monuments were shoved to the ground.
This wantonness was evident as the middle of the three Edwin Kellogg markers was overturned. The three boys — whose brief lives were from 1817-1818, 1821-1823, and 1823-1827 — were the younger brothers of U.S. Congressman Orlando Kellogg, who served during the Lincoln administration.
After photos and a story of the desecration were posted on Facebook and in the Press-Republican, indignation flowed fast and furious, and funds for both the restoration and information leading to the conviction of the culprits became available.
CONCERTED EFFORT
In June, Boquet Valley Central School’s (BVCS) Class of 2024 worked diligently to undo the wrongs of the vandals. They, along with the help of others, put tombstones upright while cleaning the dirt off of them.
Since then, a concerted effort has been made to repair the damage. Town employees have done what they could and private contractors were hired to repair the broken monoliths, secure the foundations and stand them upright.
While visiting the cemetery, also known as Boquet Valley Cemetery, Elizabethtown Town Historian Janet M. Cross expressed her pleasure with what has been accomplished.
“I didn’t initially realize we would get as much done as we did. Every stone has been itemized and repaired. There were about 50 that had to be totally repaired. This is not including the ones that could be readily stood. We wanted to get as much done before the weather turned cold.”
FUNDING REPAIRS
Elizabethtown Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew also visited the cemetery.
“So far there are no developments in solving this crime. We had hoped to hear something. The town is in a position to care for all of our cemeteries. It is part of the budget,” he said.
“The board was fully behind supplying funds for the repair.”
Merrihew explained that it will be a two-to-three-year project, much of it supplied by volunteer labor and outside funding.
“I have received 10 to 15 contacts from other sources; from Chazy to Pennsylvania. It was nice to see this.”
Cross added, “As bad as this was, it turned out positive. The outpouring of support from the community is such a good feeling.”
1904 CLEANUP
Historically, this wasn’t the cemetery’s first celebrated clean-up effort.
A newspaper article dated June 2, 1904, (presumably from the Elizabethtown Post) stated in part, “Something took place in the Boquet Valley Decoration Day in which we take particular pleasure of speaking… The old cemetery in the Boquet Valley, that ‘silent city of the dead’ where so many of Elizabethtown’s bravest and best pioneers, those who founded homes in that section over a century ago, are buried, had long been in a state of neglect.”
The article then informs the readers of the, “most commendable work,” in cleaning it up.
ANY INFO ON CRIME
Slightly over $5,000 had been raised by private donations and the Town of Elizabethtown had earmarked another $5,000 should it be needed. There is also money available for anyone supplying clues leading to the conviction of those responsible for the crime.
Next spring it is expected that the area in and around the cemetery will be spruced up, with the town as well as Boquet Valley high school students participating.
The New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation is pursuing the case. Contact the NY State Police dispatcher at: 518-873-2779 and they will forward the call to the BCI.
