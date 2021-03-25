Grassroots organization extends welcoming hand

ESSEX – The Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants hit the ground in 2016 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis.
“It's a volunteer group entirely, and started by folks who were really concerned about this issue and some of those have been involved working in Vermont with a program over there,” Bob Harsh, vice chair of AFRI's steering committee, said.
“But that program is for vetted refugees, people who move efficiently through the system and have no problems staying here.”
Many refugees in Burlington become citizens after three years.
AFRI invited groups of 20 immigrants to visit this side of Lake Champlain for a day away, first in Westport, and then in Willsboro.
“The people who came were mostly from the Nepali community,” he said.
“They were Nepalese refugees who had been kicked out of Bhutan. They were in border camps there. So, we brought them over and we shared songs and just talked to them about their experiences and shared cultural things.”
AFRI segued to more involvement with asylum seekers traveling to Roxham Road in Champlain to the unauthorized U.S.-Canadian border crossing.
“If they go to the regular government crossing, they will be detained and probably sent back to their original country,” Harsh said.
“The reason they go to Roxham Road is because that's an unofficial crossing. They can very easily cross there into Canada, but they are arrested by the Canadian authorities right at that crossing and they are put up in Canada waiting for their asylum hearing, which can take like two years. It's similar situation to our border in the south.”
The U.S.-Canadian border, the longest land border in the world at 8,891 kilometers, has been closed except for essential personnel since mid-March 2020.
President Joe Biden has charged Vice President Kamala Harris to work with Mexico and Northern Triangle Nations to address the migrant surge at the southern border.
Biden eyes northern border sites to help process the influx of people, just over 100,000 last month, at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a CNN report.
“The problem is now that the Canadian border has been closed,” Harsh said.
“What is happening is that people who heard about Biden's policy, thought well, this is the time to go, so they are arriving at that border didn't realize the border to Canada was closed. So, they have just kept coming. There's been not as many by any means, but there have been families with accompanying minors coming to the border.”
AFRI works with Plattsburgh Cares to the asylum seekers who get turned back.
“They have someone at the border, Rouses Point Mayor Janet McFetridge, she greets them there in the winter with coats, giving them what they need, and encouraging them to go across," he said.
"Some of our members have done that as well. So that was our time there.”
AFRI raises money for Plattsburgh Cares.
“We support another group down in Albany that works with vetted immigrants just like the one in Colchester,” Harsh said.
“We've kind of switched toward more direct humanitarian kinds of things, food and so forth. It's been a real job to find hotels, housing or comfort for these asylum seekers that are being turned back because they are from from home, don't know the language, and on and on.”
AFRI's sponsor is St. John's Episcopal Church in Essex.
“We appealed to them for some money, and I think we got $500 originally and that continues. They are really our main sponsor. We've had community fundraisers that's raised some money and individual donations as well.”
AFRI presents online “Migrant Pathways at the Northern Border” with Liberty Defense Project Rapid Response Attorney Lauren Parnes, a Zoom event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
Pre-Registration is required by e-mail: 1vreiner@gmail.com
“There's a grant paid for by the State of New York, and it's called the Liberty Defense Project,” Harsh said.
“That's how Lauren Parnes is supported. She's a Plattsburgh attorney, but that's her main work.”
The Liberty Defense Project Rapid Response Program responds quickly to calls from immigrants for legal help.
“They are about to be deported, there's someone at the door, they can contact this group for legal aid, and the conditions are they have to respond within an hour,” he said.
“If their office is closed, it has to be done within the first hour of the next day. So that's a great resource.”
The second part of the project's mission is a collaboration with local organizations such as JCEO.
“JCEO is part of this program called the the Office for New Americans,” Harsh said.
“That is a state office as well, and this grant is kind of within that. At JCEO, they would have times where people could come in for information. This thing that we're doing, this forum, is part of that as well.”
“The other part is the actual defense of people and immediate response to their complaints and their issues.”
For more information: www.adirondack-friends-of-refugees.com
