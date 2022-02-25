TICONDEROGA — The Cultural Arts Initiative (CAI) has received funds from the Town of Ticonderoga to support the arts.
Created several years ago to promote the appreciation of the visual, literary, and performing arts in the area, CAI administers these funds through a grants program.
Any arts group, historical society, preservation company, library, museum, or organization providing public cultural enrichment programs for Ticonderoga residents is eligible for funding.
PROJECT NEEDS
As an example, the funds can be used as seed money for a new initiative or needed funds to complete an on-going project or event.
“Every organization for the most part that applies for this money is doing just that,” June Curtis, a CAI committee member, said.
“They have projects for which they need money, and sometimes they have no money, so this gives them the ability to do it. Other times, they need just a little bit more to complete the project funding.”
PROJECT EXAMPLES
Recipients mostly use CAI funds for a particular project.
“Sometimes they say, ‘Gee, we need a booklet for our walking tour. This would pay for that,’” she said.
“Sometimes they say, ‘We’ll like to have so-and-so and play music for us at such-and-such an event.’ So that covers that.”
Applications for funding (up to $400) are now available. The deadline for applications is April 15.
Funded projects must be completed by Sept. 15, 2022 (exceptions must be requested in writing and will be subject to review).
Grants will support but are not limited to programming expenses, artist fees, one-time use materials for programs, partial fees for administration, advertising, rental of space, rental of equipment, lighting & sound, costumes and professional fees and services.
The grants will not support capital or physical improvements, building repairs, fundraising expenses, receptions, refreshments and programs not open to the public.
2021 FUNDS
In 2021, the CAI administered funds were used to bolster numerous diverse arts activities such as walking tour guides, live music at the farmers market, children’s theatre, museum exhibition, theatre costumes, arts & crafts supplies for summer workshops and reading programs, plein air arts festival along with an outdoor socially distanced historic program.
These undertakings brought the joy of art to increasingly larger audiences.
“Representing the CAI Committee, we are most grateful for this town support,” Curtis said.
“The grants offer an invaluable opportunity for the arts to take center stage once again in our community. The vision, energy and talent in Ticonderoga’s arts-based community is robust and this investment will enhance the creative economy and the quality of life in our town.”
AWARDS PANEL
A panel of leaders, experienced in non-profit grant writing rules and procedures, will make the final award decisions.
Steve Boyce, Jill Cunningham, Judy Walker and Curtis make up the grants panel of judges.
Applications are available at the Ti Arts Gallery, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Ticonderoga Community Building, and the Black Watch Memorial Library.
Applications can be requested also via email at cai.ticonderoga@gmail.com or via phone by calling June Curtis at 518-585-6943 or Judy Walker at 518-984-0088.
All organizations are encouraged to consider this opportunity.
If you have any questions about requesting funds, contact CAI per the methods described above.
— Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.