PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh will expand its mental health support services for students through two new grant-funded programs stemming from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The grants will fund the new services through October 2023.
A federal $400,000 higher education relief fund grant will cover the cost of an evening mental health counselor, psychiatric nurse practitioner and a student assistance program.
The newest counselor is from Behavioral Health Services North and will be on campus Monday and Tuesday evenings, offering appointments as late as 8 p.m. at the Student Health and Counseling Center.
“I wanted to be able to offer services to students during non-traditional operating hours,” Christy Minck, Assistant Director of Counseling Services, said.
“That has been very popular, and students are very excited about having evening opportunities for services.”
It is estimated the new counselor will see approximately 30 to 40 students, that is on top of the students who use individual counseling services already.
A counselor meets with students the same day they call in for an emergency appointment. Those interested in taking medication are referred to a psychiatric nurse practitioner, who is on campus once a week.
“That might not sound like a lot, but when you’re a student who’s calling in desperate need of an appointment, and you’re able to get into that (evening) schedule and not have to wait, that means a lot because currently, the wait time for our counselors is about two weeks.” Minck said.
Starting in mid-November, students can call the Business Health Services (BHS) Student Assistance Program at 800-327-2251 and speak to a master’s-level clinician, called a care coordinator, who will confidentially assess their issue and assist with any emergencies, Minck said.
Students can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for “in-the-moment” support and services, according to BHS, which is based in Baltimore and serves colleges around the country.
“They will create a plan with the student based on their phone assessment,” Minck said.
The plan may be connecting the student to other resources available, including academic personal training at the Learning Center or Student Support Services.
“We know that there is a pretty strong connection between mental health issues and academic performance, so when we’re treating emotional issues, mental health issues, we’re really supporting the academic success of students and also helping to retain students,” Minck said.
The Student Assistance Program has a text option students can use for less urgent needs at 800-327-2251, or through the portal at http://portal.bhsonline.com/
For more information or to make a counseling appointment, students can call the Student Health and Counseling Center at 518-564-2187 or walk into the health center.
