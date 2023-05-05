SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has been awarded a $40,000 grant to support an interpretive music project that celebrates regional biodiversity and human diversity.
The “Watershed Voices” project, a collaboration including ANCA’s Adirondack Diversity Initiative and McClure Productions Inc., was awarded the grant through the Lake Champlain Basin Artist-in-Residence Program and NEIWPCC, a regional commission that helps the states of the Northeast preserve and advance water quality.
“Art and nature are in direct conversation. Art is the investigation and/or observation of nature. As a working artist in my current position, I am thrilled to see nature being translated this way,” Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Adirondack Diversity Director, dancer and choreographer, said.
Paul Smith’s College professor, eco-musician and composer Glenn McClure will serve as the lead composer for the Watershed Voices project.
The core musical content, made up of melodies and chord progressions, will be driven by lake core data collected and curated by Dr. Curt Stager of Paul Smith’s College.
These lake core samples represent thousands of years of climate history and human intervention in the Champlain Basin.
“Just as we learn from a young age to translate data into pictures — like line and bar graphs — we can also translate data in musical notes through modular mathematics,” McClure, said.
“This presents a tangible link between the subject and the musical expression.”
McClure said this project represents a point of collaboration between scientists and musicians in their common goal to engage the public in an integrated experience of the natural world.
He said the lyrics will be drawn from writings of past and present Lake Champlain Basin poets, residents, explorers and cultural leaders and will represent diverse racial and linguistic communities, including indigenous artists.
“Memory not only exists in the human mind but also in our environmental record,” McClure said.
“Lake core samples tell us of the changes in the natural world and the human footprint of the Champlain Basin going back beyond the time of the Roman Empire. The words of our diverse residents over time helps us understand the world we have inherited and informs our decisions moving forward. Music allows us to combine the musical voice of the Earth with the human voices that continue to shape our collective identity.”
McClure will mentor three other composers in using scientific data from the watershed to create five choral and instrumental works.
The Northern Lights Choir, The Choeur Classique de l’Outaouais, and The Orchestra of Northern New York will perform the project’s final pieces at live public concerts.
A website dedicated to the project will host blogs from participating musicians and scientists, an online concert hall, links to partner organizations, a user-generated content platform and recognition of LCBP and other supporters.
All content will be available in English and French. The new website is expected to launch in Summer 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.