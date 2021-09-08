PLATTSBURGH — A near $759,000 federal grant is helping Cumberland 12 Cinemas bridge fiscal gaps left by COVID-19, Manager Leah Cathers says.
"It was a huge help to be able to get some funding. Having that extra buffer to keep carrying us through until things get more stable is great."
STILL NOT NORMAL
New York's pandemic response was a real showstopper for movie theaters statewide, powering down big screens for more than half a year.
Cumberland 12 Cinemas, off Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh, was shuttered in March 2020 alongside others in the entertainment industry.
It reopened months later in November.
"Coming from a business that is normally open 365 days a year, we were closed for seven-and-a-half months completely and then, when we did reopen, it was only for the weekends from November until May," Cathers said. "We have since gone back to seven days a week, but even that is with more limited hours than we're used to.
"Even though we've been open, we're still definitely not back to anything close to normal business."
CROSS THE BRIDGE
Cumberland 12 applied for funds through the $16.2 billion Shuttered Venue Operator Grant, an offshoot of the COVID-induced American Rescue Plan Act designed to help struggling businesses, like theaters and museums.
The Plattsburgh movie theater learned in the spring it would snag a $758,816 award through the program.
"It just helps in bridging those gaps," Cathers said. "There are restrictions on what you're able to use it for and not, but even being able to place it those particular places frees it up for other things. We're just hoping to bridge that time until things are on the other side."
Funds can be used for expenses like rent, utilities and payroll.
Other Plattsburgh-based business to get a share of the Shuttered Venue funds include Strand Center for the Arts, Retro Live and 1814 Commemoration Inc., the nonprofit behind the annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration.
Several other businesses across the North Country won awards, as well.
ADJUSTING HOURS
The biggest financial hurdle for Cumberland 12 at this stage is movie attendance, Cathers said.
"Unfortunately, a lot of films are being delayed or being available as a streaming product for customers, so that obviously prevents people from coming out to the cinema."
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," drew bigger crowds this past weekend than has been typical, she added.
"It was the first movie that Disney has put out that hasn't also been available for streaming somehow since the pandemic started. That was interesting to see an increase in numbers for that when people only had the option to see it here."
Action and family were the two genres really drawing crowds lately, Cathers said.
"We run our business in sets. So we have a set of movies starting around noon or a set starting around 3 p.m. It is about dictating which ones will garner the most business. Unfortunately, during the week we've cut out our latest set, so the 9 p.m., 10 p.m. movies. A lot of people like that time, but if we're having that and only 10 people show up, it just, financially, doesn't make sense to staff the building and all of that.
"We've tried to consolidate that into a good two or three shows a day and hope that people will just funnel into that time for now."
EYEING CHANGES
Cumberland 12 added COVID safety protocols when it reopened last fall, including a masking policy and assigned seating with social distancing.
While masking is no longer enforced and seating, though still assigned, isn't socially distanced, Cathers said things could change.
"We're definitely keeping a close eye and will be making decisions on when and if mask mandates should go into place. We may, as we head into these numbers increasing a little bit with kids going back to school and all that, we might go back to enforcing mask policies.
"We're just trying to take it day by day."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.