PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System received funding to support free art programs for seniors offered at area libraries.
Adults over 55 years of age in Essex County are invited to explore “Creative Expression” in a social group setting.
Local artist Jessie Furnia will lead participants through a step-by-step process that results in a finished piece in one sitting. Previous art experience is not necessary.
Participants at Belden Noble Memorial Library in Essex enjoyed creating batik paintings as part of this project last month.
‘Positive impact’
“Creative Aging programs are something that some of our libraries have offered in the past, and they tend to be quite popular,” Anja Bouchard, coordinated outreach librarian, said.
“It was really important to us because research does suggest that participation in arts seem to improve the overall quality of life in multiple ways, and it may have a positive impact on the health, well being and independence of older adults.”
Three more workshops are available:
• Watercolor painting at Wells Memorial Library on Aug. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
• Acrylic painting at Westport Library Association on Aug. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Batik painting at Wilmington E.M. Cooper Memorial Public Library on Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.
“(With) the Creative Aging Arts program at the library, our intent was to offer older adults in Essex County a chance to explore Creative Expression in a social group setting,” Bouchard said.
“Programs like this are really important because they provide opportunities that some area residents may not have had otherwise due to various reasons. We certainly saw the impact of isolation during COVID, so I think the social setting component of this is extremely important.”
These programs were made possible, in part, by the Essex County Arts Council’s Cultural Assistance Program Grant with funding provided by Essex County.
“That funding helps us provide payment for the artist and that covers the materials as well,” Bouchard said.
“She provides all the materials, so the class is entirely free. Each library could choose a medium that they thought would be a good fit for their community. They could choose from the batik, the watercolor or the acrylic.
“She’s (Furnia) really talented and has a background in art therapy and leads many community classes. She is a wonderful instructor for this program.”
More information is provided at cefls.org/events/creative-aging-art-programs.
