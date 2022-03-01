WHALLONSBURG — The Spring 2022 Lyceum Lecture Series at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall gets underway with artist and avid fly fisherman Kevin Raine’s “A Path of Many Guides: Painting a Way Home” tonight at 7 p.m.
Raines first began visiting the Adirondacks in 1976 and has lived in Wadhams since 2007. A long-time professor of art, he’s sketched and painted in the woods and mountains for decades. He will discuss his painting process, collaboration with conservation organizations, and how his landscapes reflect his love of the outdoors and this place he has made his home.
Making Home Series:
Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.
“Finding a Home in the Woods” Artist and taxidermist Marissa Jonke lives in Jay and owns Styx River Taxidermy. She grew up in Queens and studied painting and sculpture in New Paltz, where she saw road kill for the first time and often around the area. Marissa began working with animal remains as a way to honor them. She’ll talk about how she incorporates her fine arts background and love of nature in her taxidermy practice.
Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m.
“There and Back: A Panel Discussion”
Coming back to your hometown after leaving it can be a challenging experience. Tonight’s panelists will discuss why they left, why they came back, and what it feels like to return.
Speakers include Deirdre Forcier McNerland, director of marketing at Westelcom and co-owner of the DackDoor Group, Dan Dohman, who does historic restoration for Sawteeth Carpentry, and Alyssa Carroll, television editor on the ABC drama “A Million Little Things.”
Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
“Homeward Bound: Atlantic Salmon Migrations”
Young Atlantic salmon travel over 6,000 miles on a multi-year journey before coming back home to spawn. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fish biologist David Minkoff will talk about the basics of these migrations and some of the possible mechanisms of their remarkable odysseys. His current work focuses on fish passage and stream connectivity in the Lake Champlain basin.
Admission is $5 per lecture, with students free.
The Whallonsburg Grange is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex.
For more information visit www.thegrangehall.info
