Gov. Hochul suspends gas tax through the rest of the year

PLATTSBURGH — A state-planned reduction in gasoline taxes kicked in Wednesday and officials are hoping for a positive result.
The suspension, offered by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will provide at least a $0.16 reduction per gallon statewide. It will last through the rest of the year.
“Fuel prices have surged in recent months, hurting working families and small businesses the most, and it is crucial that we provide New Yorkers relief,” Hochul said.
“By suspending certain fuel taxes for the next seven months, New York is providing some $609 million in direct relief to New Yorkers — a critical lifeline for those who need it most. At a time when families are struggling because of economic headwinds and inflation, we will continue to take bold action to reduce the economic burden on New Yorkers and get money back in their pockets.”
‘MUCH-NEEDED RELIEF’
The suspension comes at a time when gas prices have hit record highs across the state.
As of Wednesday, the average price per gallon in New York sat at $4.88. At the same time last year, New York’s average price per gallon sat at $3.07.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) welcomed the news, but said there is still more to be done to help those who are struggling amid the high gas prices.
“Too many hardworking residents in the North Country have been struggling to make ends meet due to inflation and increasing gas prices and that is why my colleagues and I included a state gas tax holiday in the State Budget to provide much-needed relief to those impacted by these rise in prices,” Jones said.
“But the state tax holiday is not enough as we continue to see prices increase. No one should have to choose between buying food or paying their bills just to fill up their car to get to work or school. Many factors go into gasoline prices and I also urge our county and federal leaders to do what they can to lower gas taxes as well.
“There is a larger conversation to be had about keeping energy reliance homegrown in America, but making changes to gasoline taxes is something that our partners in government can do to provide relief to New Yorkers.”
Locally, in Clinton County, the suspension of certain gas taxes might have an effect on other taxes in the future.
UPS AND DOWNS
Mark Henry, chairman of the Clinton County Legislature (R-Area 3, Chazy), said the legislature won’t know the effects of the gas tax suspension until they meet to discuss the budget in August.
“The more sales tax money that we get, either through clothing…whatever you get sales tax through, that money is used to offset the tax levy, so the more money you get in sales tax, the less money you have to raise in property tax. In theory, the less money that you have in the sales tax jar, the more money you need to take out of the property tax jar to pay those off,” Henry said.
“You’re going to save a few bucks when you fill up for gas, but we have to be cognizant of the fact that sales tax has an impact on our tax levy and which also affects the amount of property tax. The legislature is cognizant of that, and we will work hard to mitigate anything like that.
“These are the conversations that the legislature is having, and again I want to stress, the 16 cent a gallon (reduction), that’s a good thing, but we want to make sure the consumer is benefiting from that.”
