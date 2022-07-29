Gov. Hochul declares monkeypox state of emergency

ALBANY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a State Disaster Emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.
The executive order issued late Friday night enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
“After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak,” Hochul said in a news release.
“More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York state, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It’s especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That’s why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.”
The executive order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives; allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non patient specific standing orders for vaccines; and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.
The declaration is the latest in a series of steps the state is taking to curb monkeypox, which include efforts to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and distribute the latest information and resources to New Yorkers.
On Thursday, Hochul said that the federal government had secured an additional 110,000 vaccine doses, resulting in a total of 170,000 doses to New Yorkers to date. The governor and the Department of Health are continuing their ongoing coordination with the White House, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response (ASPR) to ensure that New York continues to receive its fair share of vaccine supply as soon they are available, especially for those New Yorkers in communities with high transmission rates, the release said.
Recently, New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared monkeypox an Imminent Threat to Public Health in New York.
Earlier this month, the state Department of Health (NYSDOH) launched a new text notification effort to deliver the latest monkeypox information directly to New Yorkers.
New Yorkers can sign up for text messages—which will include alerts about cases, symptoms, spread, and resources for testing and vaccination—by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or “MONKEYPOXESP” for texts in Spanish. By providing a zip code, New Yorkers can also opt-in for location-based messages.
NYSDOH’s dedicated website, which stays updated with the latest information, has free, downloadable materials including a palm card, information card, handout, and posters available in both English and Spanish.
NYSDOH has already distributed these resources to LGBTQ+ organizations, local county health departments, healthcare providers, and businesses. NYSDOH has also engaged in a paid, digital advertising campaign to get information to communities experiencing higher rates of monkeypox cases.
In addition to public outreach, the New York State Department of Health continues to focus on distributing vaccines to communities, the release said. Local county health departments that have received supply are administering the vaccine directly and establishing their own appointment processes.
Working in partnership with counties, New Yorkers who sign-up for location-based alerts may receive alerts on vaccine availability, clinic locations, scheduling, and other monkeypox-related updates specific to their area.
Earlier this month, NYSDOH, in partnership with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, hosted a Monkeypox Town Hall for community leaders led by Bassett and City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.
New Yorkers can learn more about New York State’s first vaccine allocation from the federal government here and the second allocation here.
For more information about monkeypox, including case counts by county, treatment, and care, visit: health.ny.gov/monkeypox.
