Governor Kathy Hochul announced dozens of municipalities have been awarded a $33 million Community Development Block Grant for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects.
“By supporting improvements to build affordable housing, enhance public water facilities and strengthen local infrastructure, this funding will lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient neighborhoods across New York,” Gov. Hochul said.
“These critical investments in our public infrastructure will help provide safe, stable housing and affordable amenities to New Yorkers while allowing businesses to grow and thrive, and I thank the New York Congressional Delegation for securing this vital funding for our state.”
The Community Development Block Grant program is a federally funded program administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal that helps counties, cities, towns and villages with projects that improve communities and benefit residents across the state.
This grant will be used for the following: housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied, down payment assistance, as well as, improvements to public water, public sewer, stormwater sewer and flood drainage improvements.
A total of $4.6 million will be distributed among towns around the North Country.
The town of Chesterfield in Essex County will use $250,000 to provide Housing Rehabilitation assistance to five low- to moderate-income homeowners within the town.
Essex County will use $450,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to approximately six low- and moderate-income owner-occupied homes located on scattered sites across the county.
• The town of Henderson in Jefferson County will use $1.25 million for improvements to Sewer District No. 1.
• The town of Hermon in St. Lawrence County will use $1.25 million for improvements to the Town Water District No.1.
• The town of Jay in Essex County will use $298,000 for ADA access improvement at the Town Community Center.
• The town of Lewis in Essex County will use $383,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to approximately six low- to moderate-income homeowners
• The town of Moira in Franklin County will utilize $500,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to nine low- to moderate-income homeowners.
• The town of Schuyler Falls in Clinton County will use $250,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to five low- to moderate-income homeowners.
“I am proud to deliver this $33 million in federal funding to make long-overdue, economy-boosting investments in housing and infrastructure from the Capital Region to Western New York. When I negotiated the COVID relief legislation, I secured increased support for the CDBG program because it delivers real results to Upstate New York creating good-paying jobs, delivering essential services, and supporting our most vulnerable populations. This federal funding will help accelerate our economic recovery and lay the foundation for a brighter future for all New Yorkers.” Chuck Shumer, Senator, said.
For more information visit https://hcr.ny.gov/community-development-block-grant
