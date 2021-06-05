In this May 11 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci has been a lightning rod since the early days of the pandemic, when he was lionized by the left as a beacon of truth and villainized by the right as a misguided, spotlight-seeking bureaucrat who too often sought to undermine then-President Donald Trump.