LAKE PLACID — Huge crowds turned out to the Lake Placid Community Day on Sunday to talk to people from local organizations, honor the three volunteers of the year and kick off summer activities in town.
VOLUNTEERS AWARDED
Awards were given to Lake Placid High School senior Grace Ericson and two adult volunteers — former town and village historian Beverley Reid, 90, and John Brown Lives! Executive Director Martha Swan — for their many combined decades of community work.
The three said they volunteer for the love of helping people, benefiting the community, and meeting fellow volunteers. Each had a message to people of all ages to get involved and never stop.
FUN FOR ALL AGES
Val Rogers, the chair of the event’s organizing community said this year brought more organizations than ever before.
“We usually run around 32, and we’ve got over 40 in there this year,” Rogers said as she played cornhole.
Tables were full of people dining on food from the U.S. Olympic Training Center while the band Quantum Cosmic kept the groove going.
Kids ran around popping bubbles, getting their faces painted and waving balloon swords while adults chatted, cheered on the volunteers of the year and got connected to local organizations.
