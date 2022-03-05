PLATTSBURGH — Artist/author/educator Amy Guglielmo gave up her dream job as a Saranac Central School art teacher for another dream job: creative director of Reading Rainbow Live.
The premiere event will take place on Sunday, March 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT.
The show is produced by Mark Harris of Ohana Pictures.
KID INVENTORS
The theme of the premiere event will be “Kid Inventors” and features “Be a Maker” by Katey Howes, illustrated by Elizabet Vuković (Carolrhoda Books/Lerner Publishing Group, 2019).
Special guest Sammie Vance, a young inventor, will share formation about her book, “Inspire the World: A Kid’s Journey to Making A Difference” (Clear Fork Publishing) and being an advocate for the “Buddy Bench” program. Other special guests include CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers.
How Guglielmo got from here to there was seeded 20 years ago in New York City.
“I had a student in my class and kept in touch with the family,” the Plattsburgh resident said
“His father is the attorney for Reading Rainbow. When Reading Rainbow decided to revise and come back in a new format, he suggested bringing my classroom to life.”
Max Beer was a 5 year old in Guglielmo’s 9-11 class.
“So, it was a really special class,” she said.
“I was very close to that group of students throughout the years. (Max) is a talented, Grammy nominated music composer, and the music director for Reading Rainbow Live. So, I get to work with my former kindergartner, which is really special. Max is one of our Rainbows.”
THE RAINBOWS
Reading Rainbow Live will be hosted by The Rainbows, a diverse, talented, and comedic troupe of young performers who will provide an aspirational model for the show’s young viewers, according to a press release.
Featuring original music, dance parties, field trips, cultural explorations, investigations of the natural world – and of course, the book of the day.
Reading Rainbow Live will share the same core values and structure as the original Reading Rainbow program.
Utilizing the interactive virtual platform Looped, the program will do what the original program could not - invite viewers into the screen to interact with each other and the program’s hosts.
“We have an ensemble cast that is hosting the show,” Guglielmo said.
“It’s a diverse group of really talented individuals including Kendall Joseph, who went through Plattsburgh State Theater Department. He was one of Julia’s (Devine) students. When I asked her for recommendations for some talented individuals, she recommended him. I had seen him at a lot of the musical productions at Plattsburgh State. It’s been fun. There’s a bunch of other Plattsburgh connections.”
INCLUSIVITY
Reading Rainbow Live is committed to featuring an inclusive selection of books that represent diverse authors, illustrators, main characters, subjects, and settings.
The team is working with a diverse national advisory panel of librarians, educators, childhood literacy experts, parents, and children to select books that reflect the lives of all young people.
Books will be chosen from lists approved by organizations such as: ALA (American Library Association) and We Need Diverse Books.
LIVE COMPONENT
“We’ve been in rehearsals,” Guglielmo said.
“We tape live. It’s a live performance that’s been recorded. We will be premiering live on March 6 on a streaming platform. It’s called Looped. (www.loopedlive.com; social media @loopedlive.)
“The classic Reading Rainbow had a host,” Guglielmo said.
“This has real kids on it. It has singing and dancing. We are still using the book as the launchpad for the show and celebrating the classics concepts from Reading Rainbow – ‘I can go anyway, and I can be anything and books can take us there.’
“It has a live component. The show is a 25-minute program. It will be a ticketed event similar to Sesame Street Live. You need a ticket to attend, and then there’s an after show. There are interactive tickets that are available where kids can meet the Rainbows and participate in activities like art projects, and they will be able to see themselves on the show.”
The program’s website is: www.ReadingRainbowLive.com
It has been a year in the works.
“One of the reasons we are doing it in this format is because we want to turn around really quickly during the pandemic and get some really wholesome content available to help kids and parents and teachers,” Guglielmo said.
“We were there for the last two weeks. We had rehearsals, and we taped some segments.
LIVE ON MARCH 6
It has a clubhouse feel. The idea is that The Rainbows are friends, and they get together in this clubhouse and talk about their love or reading and they are inviting viewers in to join them.
“It is live on March 6. Once you buy a ticket, you can stream it as many times as you want for 30 days. But also if you’re busy on March 6, you can still view it.”
The show partnered with the streaming platform Looped to offer the first 1,000 general admission ticket buyers a second complimentary ticket which can be sent to anyone — a friend, family member, or even a school or community group. Individuals, companies, and other entities are also invited to become “Rainbow Ambassadors” and give the gift of Reading Rainbow Live to children by purchasing additional tickets for the “Rainbow Fund.”
Tickets contributed to the “Rainbow Fund” will be distributed to educators, schools, and kids who may not have the opportunity to enjoy the program.
‘SOMETHING HAD TO GIVE’
As an educator and author, Guglielmo is thrilled to be a part of the Reading Rainbow family.
“Because they know the importance and value of engaging children in reading,” she said.
“There is nothing more magical than seeing children connect with a book, because books can take us anywhere. It is my mission with Reading Rainbow Live to help to spark these connections.”
Guglielmo kissed goodbye her four-year stint as Saranac’s art teacher.
Once upon a short time ago, she was active in Outside Arts: The Plattsburgh Public Art Project with co-founder Julia Devine, writing books, teaching and working on Reading Rainbow Live.
“Something had to give,” Guglielmo said.
“Reading Rainbow Live is a full-time job. I was doing all the writing, and I pick the books. It’s a lot of work. So, I had to stop my dream high-school art position for a different dream.
“Andrew McGill took over,” she said.
“We were working murals all summer. I sort of knew about Reading Rainbow, and I didn’t know if it was going to happen or not, but we finally got the green light in October/November, and then we had to turn it around really quickly.
“When I found out over the summer, I was really happy that Andrew could step in. The kids are thrilled.”
