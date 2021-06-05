PLATTSBURGH — Cory Bell has his own TV show.
Or, at least, that’s what it can feel like sometimes.
Bell, 24, of Plattsburgh, is one of millions of people worldwide who play video games live on Twitch.com.
Founded in 2011, the website allows any user to host their own channel where users known as streamers can broadcast themselves live from their own homes.
Bell, who goes by the screenname CBGog (pronounced Cee-Bee-Gawg) or simply CB, has been streaming on the site since early 2020 after years of watching other streamers.
And though he gets only a handful of viewers at a time, Bell definitely feels the fun and appeal of being a one-man show.
“I don’t want to be a celebrity, but I won’t pretend I don’t like the attention either,” he said with a laugh.
TWITCH CHAT
Unlike watching videos on Youtube or other websites, where user comments are often hidden far down toward the bottom of the webpage, comments on Twitch are front and center.
Anyone can log on to Twitch to watch any streamer on the site. A chat room on the side of the video lets users talk to each other and even talk with the streamer directly.
“It’s almost like having some friends over,” Bell said of reading the comments.
Viewers can subscribe to streamers they enjoy, getting a notification on their cell phones when the streamer starts a show on the site.
Like with someone tuning in to their favorite talk show, viewers will often tune in every time they see a favorite streamer is putting on a show.
The most popular streamers on the site, users such as 25-year-old professional “Overwatch” player xQcOW and 17-year-old “Minecraft” streamer TommyInnit, each have more than 5 million followers on the site and have had crowds of more than 500,000 people watching their broadcasts, according to analytic data on TwitchTracker.com.
‘WELCOME TO THE STREAM’
But for Bell, there’s a certain relaxation in watching streams with slower-paced, more
“living room” sized crowds.
Starting a stream last month, Bell noticed a frequent viewer was already sending messages in the chat.
Bell greeted the fan, who had the username TheSenate64, warmly while getting his equipment set up.
“Hey, welcome to the stream, good to see you,” Bell said.
With the user writing through the chat room and Bell talking through his microphone, the pair were able to chat as the show got rolling.
Glancing at the chat, Bell saw that the user was telling him to turn down the music volume on the broadcast a bit.
“Oh, the audio’s loud?” Bell noted, dialing the volume down.
Viewers can often serve as both audience and technical staff for many streams, pointing out if something isn’t quite right.
SPORTS-LIKE EXPERIENCE
Though Twitch also lets chefs, musicians and other artists broadcast their talents on the site, it’s the unique nature of watching someone play a video game that seems to define the Twitch experience.
Even non-sports video games can take on an almost sports-like tone as viewers cheer the streamer on.
While completing the sci-fi adventure game
“Psychonauts” recently, Bell said he could feel the excitement of his chat followers in their messages as they watched him fight the challenging final battle.
“It kinda felt like the synergy of sharing that experience was at some of its best right there,” he said.
VIRTUAL AUDIENCE
For former streamer and Plattsburgh resident Will Houle, it’s that direct audience feedback that makes streaming stand out.
Now working at Mountain Lake PBS and Plattsburgh-based radio station WIRY, the 24-year-old Houle is no stranger to putting out content for the public to enjoy.
But short of sitting in someone’s living room, he doesn’t have the chance to watch someone’s live reaction to his work.
While streaming, though, Houle, who went by the streaming username Yollis, had his audience squarely in front of him, each viewer acting as if they were sitting in a crowd to his show.
“If something funny happens on stream and you’re watching it, you’re sitting there laughing along with everyone else,” even if only through typing “ha-ha” in the chat box, he said.
HELPED WITH CAREER
It was actually streaming that, in part, set Houle down the path toward his broadcasting career.
“I liked the technical aspect of getting it set up,” he said.
Beyond having a game system to play the games, streamers often set up a microphone, webcam and lighting to show themselves playing the game with a well-lit, almost studio-like appearance that often looks more professional than your average Zoom video.
As everything went virtual with the COVID-19 pandemic, Houle found himself well set to use the same equipment that let him record video games online to do his work at PBS.
“I’m recording Zoom calls and Zoom interviews with the same software I was using for streaming,” he said.
And for both Houle and Bell, who both have experience working at WIRY, streaming gave them a nice early taste of performing for an audience.
“It was kind of a test run for that,” Houle said. “Being on stream and having to entertain is similar to being on the radio.”
CELEBRITIES ON TWITCH
As Twitch has grown in popularity, a number of big-name entertainers outside of the video game industry — including rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Terry Crews and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster — have played games live on the site.
Regular viewers have the chance to have their comments seen by the celebrities and even play the games with them live on the site during their shows.
Among the many celebrities on Twitch is Peter Berkman, guitarist and songwriter for one of Bell’s favorite bands: Anamanaguchi.
Logging in during Berkman’s broadcasts, Bell has been able to not only play the game “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” with Berkman, but even hold conversations with him.
The ability to have that close access to creators and celebrities is another amazing aspect of Twitch, Bell said.
“There’s something so special about that to me, something so amazing that I was able to bond with someone who was such a huge inspiration to me,” he said.
ADVICE
FOR STARTING OUT
For anyone thinking of trying to be a streamer on Twitch, Houle and Bell offered some advice.
With so many people on Twitch competing for attention, Houle pointed out that investing in good equipment, such as a high-quality microphone, can really add the professional touch to make your stream stand out.
“Even if you upgrade one thing at a time, keep going,” he said.
Beyond the technology, both Bell and Houle agreed that anyone can give being a streamer a shot.
“Anyone these days, they can hop on Twitch, start up a stream and with enough time and effort they can build up their own following and I think that democratizes entertainment,” Houle said.
But for anyone looking to become a streaming “celebrity,” Bell said to keep the most important rule in mind: just have fun.
“It shouldn’t be about the follower count, shouldn’t be about the views, just play the game and enjoy.”
