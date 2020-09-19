MORRISONVILLE – When Town of Plattsburgh Youth Services and Recreation Director Melanie Defayette received a call last fall from Morrisonville Girl Scout Troop 4064 Leader Kristen Banting about a Little Free Library donation, she absolutely loved the idea.
“She contacted me, and said they wanted to do a project to raise money for a Little Free Library and wanted to know if the town was interested in it if they donated it to us. I said, yes definitely.”
JOURNEY TO SUCCESS
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael S. Cashman and Banting cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon at the unveiling of the East Morrisonville Parks Free Public Library.
“We are here today for two very important reasons,” Banting, who co-leads Troop 4064 with Sarah Lacroix, said.
“The first is to recognize these young ladies for earning one of the highest awards that can be earned as a Girl Scout, which is the Bronze Award. This leads me to the second reason we are here, and that is the unveiling so to speak of this fantastic Free Public Library in which these young ladies assisted in the facilitation of this wonderful community project.”
It was a two-year process for Brynn Bertrand, Brianne Casey, Charlotte Smith, Kali Norcross, Samantha Lacroix, Jennifer Monnier and Abbigail Carter starting with the completion of a Girl Scout Journey prior to tackling the Bronze Award project.
For its Journey, the troop did a deep dive into stereotypes about girls in American society and around the world and how young women fulfill diverse roles and make a difference through their conduct and their situational responses.
“They created plays and performed then in front of family and friends to bring awareness on topics of stereotypes girls endure everyday,” Banting said.
“When the girls set out to attain the Bronze Award, they were setting out to represent what Girl Scouts can achieve in their communities.”
GIFT OF LITERACY
After sifting through many fantastic ideas, the troop settled on the library.
“They all worked together to create a vision, of not only what they wanted it to look like, but all the positive ways it will help our community,” Banting said.
“They fund-raised with collecting bottles and cans as well as used the troops' cookie money toward the cost of this project.”
The COVID-19 Pandemic challenged their efforts and changed some of their original plans.
“We transferred our meetings to Zoom and were determined to fulfill our promise to each other and to the community in completing this project,” Banting said.
“The girls had great and positive attitudes throughout it all. We all hope this addition to our community will allow many families to have access to books they may not otherwise have access to, that people read books of diverse genres that they may have otherwise read, that it encourages people of all ages to want to read more often, and allows people to have a place to share books they are no longer in need of.”
SUPERVISOR CITATION
Cashman gave the Girl Scouts a Supervisor Citation for their project.
“In recognition of the thoughtful donation of the Little Library located here in the Morrisonville Park in the Town of Plattsburgh, it is sure to enrich our community through acts of sharing and reading,” he said.
“Those are two very powerful things that you're doing. I just want to say from myself and on behalf of every community member in our township, thank you, thank you, thank you, in the most heartfelt way.
“COVID has really tested people, but you have demonstrated the best of the spirit of the Girl Scouts and every member of our community looks to you as our future.”
Defayette was impressed that the troop pulled off the project despite the COVID-19 interruptions.
“It's installed on the side of the building, so it's a little bit protected from the weather,” she said.
“What happens is folks come, and they can take a book to read and bring it back.
“Or if they take a book to read, they can replace it with another book. It kind of recycles the books that way. It's all free. You just go up and grab what you want and bring something back.”
ON THE MAP
Now, the East Morrisonville location is listed on the Little Free Library's website.
“It's all over the world,” Defayette said.
“A lot of people build their own and just kind of register them and do it that way. It's a very unique amenity offered in that park now. We're thankful that the Girl Scouts thought of us and wanted to partner.”
