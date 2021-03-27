ELIZABETHTOWN — Though they have no definitive name, the X-CHROMES appears to be their adopted appellation, this group featuring young ladies involved in a myriad of outdoor adventures.
Generally, when one thinks about fathers and their progeny engaged in physical activities it is dad tossing the football or pitching to their son, “Slugger”. However, this group has a different slant, as it is comprised of dads bonding with their daughters.
Mountain biking, rock climbing, cross-country skiing, hiking the High Peaks and ice climbing are among the plethora of exploits these youngsters have undertaken.
Perhaps their most unlikely pursuit has been ice climbing which generally sends shivers, the coldness not-withstanding, through one’s spine just thinking about it.
Recently a group of 8- to 13-year-olds laced up spiked mountaineering boots, tied climbing ropes to carabiners attached to their harnesses, donned helmets, and grabbed ice axes to chip their way up an ice-covered rock wall. In most cases, their fathers did the belaying after making sure the equipment was safely functioning.
‘THEY ARE CAPABLE’
“I think it is important for the girls to learn that they are capable of doing things that most people will never try,” said Ryan Hathaway, whose eight-year-old daughter, Olivia, was the youngest climbing that day. “As they grow as people, it will provide them with self assurance.”
Olivia commented, “I like being outdoors with the adventure and the physical activity and challenge and hanging out with my friends. I get scared when I might pendulum (swing back and forth while dangling on the rope).”
Ryan added that “the group is the X-CHROMES. It started as a group of dads who just wanted to spend time together with our kids. That is the most rewarding part for me; the time bonding in the outdoors with my kids. We have rock and ice climbed, mountain biked, cliff jumped, bushwhacked, and we are in the process of setting up a ski orienteering class. About 25 girls have tried one activity or another. A special thanks to Jeff Allot, Ed Palen, Mark Scott, as well as James Monty and the town of Lewis for all the assistance.”
EASIER THAN I THOUGHT
Sean Kullman climbed with his daughters, 13-year-old Grace and Lila, 11.
“I was sort of scared at the beginning,” said Lila. “I was scared the ice would chip, or I would drop the ice ax. But then I realized it was easier than I thought it was.”
According to Grace, “Personally, I wasn’t scared. It’s just trying something new, which is a part of life. It ended up being really fun.”
Sean expressed his views. “There are several reasons I believe it is important for the girls to be involved in activities such as this, such as the discovery of themselves in the context of the beautiful place we live. They are discovering and exploring in areas that many people will never see, and then enjoying challenging and positive experiences in those wild places.
“They’re learning their physical place in the world and how to interact with it, while also creating positive and lasting memories. I’d like the girls to understand their value that they are strong, capable and supported.”
Sean feels that “each girl has been challenged physically and mentally at some point. Watching them push themselves, overcome these challenges and having the group encourage and cheer them on is a pleasure to watch. We are building relationships between our children, our families and creating a tighter bond to the community and invest in the place we live. Lastly, and not as a selfless act dads are able to get together and play at activities we love and include our kids. We get a chance to talk and joke and just have fun as well.”
CLIMBING TIPS
Mark Scott, a Certified Rock Instructor and Apprentice Alpine Guide through the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) volunteered his expertise for the ice climbing. “I think it’s good for kids to be exposed to as many different activities as reasonably possible. Ice climbing is tricky because of the inherent risks and it being harder to enjoy and stay comfortable. That’s why it’s good to stack the odds in your favor and pick a nice day, be careful of site selection, and go with a knowledgeable person such as a guide.”
Sean summed up the experience.
“Well, I guess just that this group is, of course, based on a father daughter relationship, and concentrated on that. The larger outdoor community has been incredibly supportive, and opened a lot of doors for us. Risk management and a solid understanding of climbing, biking paddling etc. is a strong skill set in this particular group, and a shared responsibility amongst us dads.”
