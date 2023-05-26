PLATTSBURGH — Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project co-founders Amy Guglielmo and Julia Devine were waiting for Girl Scouts to assemble in the Betty Little Arts Park in downtown Plattsburgh last week.
Troop 4202 were touring the local murals to earn their Outdoor Art Explorer Badges.
“The badge is Outdoor Art Explorer,” Kristin Collins, Troop 4202 Leader, said.
“There’s a badge, I think, at all the different levels but these guys are third-graders, and they’re going from Brownies to Juniors. So, we’re working on the Junior badge as their first bridging to Junior badge. We are doing the Junior Outdoor Art Explorer.”
STEPS FOR BADGE
There are five different steps to earn the badge.
“At our last meeting, we used natural objects to make art,” Collins said.
“One of the requirements was to either talk to an artist or explore outdoor art in your neighborhood, and I was like we can do both of those.”
Collins reached out to Guglielmo and asked her to talk about the murals.
“And I said, absolutely,” she said.
“That is the coolest thing ever. I love that we’re engaging kids in the arts. This is just great. I did look it up a little bit, and I think one of the things they said they wanted to talk to a female artist in the community. I thought that was really special.”
“My daughter, Louisa, is also a Girl Scout, just not in this Troop,” Devine said.
“They just had their Pizza Party. I love Girl Scouts because my daughter has three little brothers and it has been a great sisterhood for her.”
“The Girl Scouts’ badges are a lot more open-ended than the Boy Scouts,” Collins said.
“They give you an idea, and you get to kind of roll with it.”
“There are online art projects you can make like salt dough,” Guglielmo said.
“Fun stuff. I need a Girl Scout badge.”
PEOPLE FROM HERE CAN GO ANYWHERE
Feb. 1, 2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster that claimed the lives of seven NASA crew members including Payload Commander/Mission Specialist 3, USAF Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson, who was born at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital on Christmas Day in 1959.
“This is Michael Anderson, and we really love this mural because it shows that people from here can go anywhere and do anything. It’s called Reach for the Stars,” Guglielmo said to the Girl Scouts.
“What’s great Amy is that this mural fits with the upcoming eclipse, right, 2024. Will we get an eclipse badge?” Collins said.
