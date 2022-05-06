WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference Thursday to announce her push for full funding of the USDA Rural Broadband Program for Fiscal Year 2023.
The 2018 Senate-passed Farm Bill increased the annual funding authorization level of the USDA broadband program to $350 million. Additionally, Congress authorized supplemental funding of $1.9 billion over ten years for the ReConnect program in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, totaling an additional $2 billion investment in USDA programs for expanding broadband in rural areas. Gillibrand co-leads this letter with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS).
‘NOT A LUXURY’
“Reliable, high-speed internet access isn’t a luxury anymore — it is a necessity and one of the most important tools that communities need in order to thrive in the 21st century,” Gillibrand said.
“I am proud to lead this annual push and urge appropriators to fully fund the USDA Rural Broadband Program to improve broadband infrastructure across the nation. We must close the digital divide in our country and ensure that every American has access to essential technological resources, no matter their zip code or socioeconomic status.”
Without access to high-quality, affordable broadband service, workers have fewer opportunities for good-paying jobs, farmers and business owners are isolated from new markets, children are limited in educational opportunities, and health care providers do not have reliable access to the most advanced technology available to help patients, a press release noted.
COVID EFFECTS
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the educational divide, with an estimated 12 million students lacking reliable internet access at home in early 2021. This problem particularly affects students in rural areas, as well as lower-income students and students of color.
Gillibrand has repeatedly fought to deliver funding to ensure students and families have access to reliable internet at home. She continues her leadership in this annual push, following her call for funding in fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022. She also pushed to prioritize high-speed broadband in the American Rescue Plan, which delivered more than $7.1 billion nationally to provide internet and connected devices to vulnerable students and educators.
In the 2018 Farm Bill, Gillibrand successfully included a provision to make grant funding available for rural broadband projects in high-need areas.
This provision, based on Gillibrand’s bipartisan Broadband Connections for Rural Opportunities Program Act (B-CROP Act), encourages more high-speed broadband deployment to high-need areas by awarding grants in combination with loan funding available through the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service.
Gillibrand previously called on FCC leadership to authorize available emergency funds for the E-Rate program as schools and students relied on remote learning during the pandemic. The E-Rate program allowed students to learn safely from home while guaranteeing online access to course materials.
