WASHINGTON — Ghost guns, the untraceable firearms built at home from a kit or 3D printed components, have become a major safety concern for public spaces across the country, and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is pushing for a bill that would help cut down on their proliferation.
In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Gillibrand, D-N.Y., expressed her support for the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act, which would ban the online distribution of 3D printed gun blueprints.
“Let me be clear, we aren’t talking about water pistols here,” the senator said. “We’re talking about real and fully operational semiautomatic firearms, like AR-15 style rifles and Beretta 9-millimeter handguns, and because many of the 3D-printed guns are made of plastic, they can bypass metal detectors commonly used in courthouses, airports and other secured public areas.”
FEW SAFEGUARDS
The guns are already illegal in New York and a handful of other states, but remain unregulated in most states including Ohio, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Connecticut, Nevada and the District of Columbia permit them if registered before final assembly.
Federal law currently allows the possession of a 3D-printed or kit-made weapon by anyone not otherwise barred from owning a weapon as long as the weapon has a built-in metal component, which Gillibrand said is an easily-circumvented rule.
“That can easily be removed by a would-be criminal,” she said.
DIFFICULT TO TRACE
Both the kits purchased from a manufacturer and the 3D-printed guns face the same problems; they are unregistered, difficult to trace or accurately collect ballistic evidence from and can easily be accessed by people who otherwise would be unable to purchase a firearm. Reports of crimes involving ghost guns have increased dramatically. In New York, state authorities saw a 1,800% increase in ghost gun seizures between 2018 and 2022.
By banning the distribution or publication of plans to build ghost guns, the senator said it would become much more difficult for people to get their hands on the weapons, removing a major source of ghost gun pieces.
“Those who shouldn’t have a gun shouldn’t be able to print one,” she said. “By cracking down on the blueprints as well as the guns themselves, we can limit the general availability of ghost guns and make it more difficult for dangerous individuals to get their hands on them.”
HOME PRODUCTION
The senator also mentioned an effort in the state legislature by Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, D-Manhattan, and Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, that would close a loophole in New York law regarding unregistered weapons. Currently, the sale of kits or completed weapons is illegal in New York, but there is no law specifically banning the home production of a ghost gun provided no outside parts are included.
The technology has only in recent years progressed to the point that a completely operable weapon can be totally made with 3D-printed parts at home. In years past, ghost guns were frequently built with a combination of 3D-printed parts and parts purchased from a manufacturer.
