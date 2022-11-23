If You Go

Congregate Meal Locations & Times:

Plattsburgh ~ Senior Center

5139 N. Catherine Street

Dinner served at 12 noon

Phone: 518-561-7393

Plattsburgh ~ Lakeview Towers

34 Flynn Avenue

Dinner served at 12 noon

Phone: 518-561-8696

Plattsburgh ~ Beekman Towers

50 Truman Avenue

Dinner served at 11:45 am

Phone: 518-561-5360

Rouses Point ~ St. Patrick’s Hall

9 Liberty Street

Dinner served at 11:30 am

Phone: 518-534-1852

Ellenburg ~ St. Edmund’s Hall

5538 Route 11

Dinner served at 11:30 am

Phone: 518-594-7311

Dannemora ~Dannemora Community Center

40 Emmons Street

Dinner served at 11:30 am

Wednesdays & Thursdays only

Phone: 518-310-9089

Please call each site for reservations the day before you wish to eat.

For more information, call the Senior Citizens Council Nutrition Program at 518-561-8320.