PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s visit here Tuesday also revealed her thoughts on several North Country and statewide issues during an open media portion of the City Hall press conference.
On the NY-21 congressional race, Gillibrand said:
“I’ve endorsed Matt Castelli, because I think he represents the North Country better. I’ve had deep concerns unfortunately about our congresswoman (Elise Stefanik), because she did not stand up to Trump and she did not hold him accountable because of Jan. 6. and for every police officer that serves the North Country, for every first responder that serves the North Country, an attack on our nation’s capital is something we never imagined would have happened.”
“I was there that day, I was in the Senate chamber. We were blessed in that we didn’t know what was happening outside, we didn’t have our television’s on, but my husband did, and my children did, as did every other member of congresses. and it was a very frightening time, but we didn’t realize the depth of how much at risk we were until we saw all of the video afterwards and went through the impeachment hearing. So I think Matt Castelli has served his country ably as a CIA member — as someone who put his life on the line for our values and our nation. I just have great faith in him, and I hope he continues to speak out and (I) hope everybody votes. Voting is the greatest privilege of every American citizen and voting is something that we should take as a sacred responsibility.”
On the normalization of the U.S.-Canadian border:
“I know our ambassador to Canada well, I’ve worked with him in the past and I’ve already had several conversations with him. I’m going to push him to push our secretary to insist that this border normalize. Our businesses rely on suppliers from Canada, on customers from Canada, on tourists from Canada, and so making that border something that’s easy for our families and consumers and people to cross is just necessary. It’s necessary for our economic stability and it’s necessary for the nature and quality and character and culture of border communities.”
“We have an excellent relationship with Canadians and we want that to continue to grow, and I can tell you Canadian businesses feel the same way, because a lot of Americans visit Montreal all the time.”
On the restoration of the Adirondack Amtrak line:
“It’s really important that we restore the rail line, so that we can get that Amtrak back in operation and also normalize the requirements for crossing. I feel that now is the time, Canada just normalized vis-à-vis us, now we have to normalize it vis-à-vis them, so I think it’s the time and it helps our communities grow. Especially around the holidays, this is a time when people like to visit places, to shop, they have a little time off, like it’s an important time to have easy transportation between the United States and Canada.”
On the New York governor’s race:
“Well I support Gov. Hochul. I think she is an extraordinary governor. She has hit the ground running. I served with her when she was in the House of Representatives. She served in local, federal, statewide government before. She has enormous experience and she understands small businesses, she understands the needs of the North Country. I think she’s an excellent choice for our next governor.”
On New York’s controversial gun law:
“From the federal perspective, I worked very hard to make gun trafficking a federal crime. We just passed that into law. We also passed into law enormous amounts of resources for mental health, so that people who need mental health intervention, violence disruption programs — they can be implemented, because we have to stop the scourge of gun death around the country. I’m not deeply familiar with the state bill, but in general, I think it’s important to have restrictions on concealed carry, because you don’t want someone who is a potential shooter to be able to bring a gun to a school.”
“We don’t want a potential shooter to bring a gun to a library. We don’t want a potential shooter to bring a gun to a hospital. These are very vulnerable places where there’s not a norm for police officers to be there to protect children, to protect the vulnerable. That’s why the legislature worked so hard to make sure we can protect the most vulnerable among us, and I think that’s right. So I support the governor’s actions and I think she’s trying very hard to allow hunters to hunt, but not let predators have easy access to vulnerable communities. and she’s trying to create the right line there to keep people’s second amendment freedoms but to make sure predators don’t have easy access to vulnerable populations, and I think we should support her in that.”
