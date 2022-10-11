PLATTSBURGH — North Country families should expect some additional help with their energy costs this coming winter.
At a City Hall press conference Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced an extra $1 billion in emergency supplemental Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding for households across the country. An estimated $60 million of which will go toward supporting New Yorkers’ homes.
“As the weather gets colder and the days are shorter, one of the most important things we can do for New Yorkers is make sure they have heating in their homes,” Gillibrand said.
OPEC EFFECTS
In the 2021-2022 heating season, Clinton County households alone received over $9 million from LIHEAP.
Now, energy costs are expected to be as much as 39% higher than last winter, Gillibrand said.
“It has to do with the fact that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) just decided that they are going to reduce the number of barrels they’re producing everyday intentionally to raise our heating and oil costs,” she said.
“So we want to make sure the federal government responds accordingly.”
EMERGENCY BENEFITS
OPEC’s recent rise in costs could now cause an uptick in household energy emergencies.
“Emergency benefits, these are the ones we just included more of, are designed to meet household’s immediate energy needs. The emergency component has been designed to resolve energy crisis situations, including weather-related supply shortage emergencies or other household energy emergencies. So that could also be in response to what OPEC just did — the raise.”
“And then the money also can be used to assist … repairing and replacing heating equipment when equipment becomes inoperable. So if your boiler goes out or you have something wrong with your oil tank, this money can be used for this as well.”
‘THE RELIEF THEY NEED’
The senator added that this LIHEAP money could cut heating bills by as much as 40%.
“And that goes a long way,” she said, “especially if heating bills have gone up.”
“So I’m optimistic that, with the help of these local elected leaders, that people who need this kind of assistance will apply for it and get some of the relief that they need.”
Gillibrand was joined at the press conference by City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and Clinton County Social Services Deputy Commissioner, Rich Holcomb.
HELPED 7,000 FAMILIES
Residents can apply for LIHEAP funds online at mybenefits.ny.gov or through Holcomb’s department in person.
“Last year, (at) the department of social services, we helped over 7,000 families with their heating utility needs and we had 4,200 people that needed emergency assistance,” Holcomb said.
“In addition to that, we saw $9.6 million spent in the North Country. So the additional funding is truly going to be beneficial to the folks. Nobody should have to choose between food, medicine or heat.”
Cashman also praised the funding, saying local families will now be better prepared for the winter months.
“As we all know in the North Country, winter is one of the longest seasons here and I’ve jokingly said that Plattsburgh puts the ‘bur’ in the ‘burgh’ due to those long winters,” he said, “but heating is no joking matter.”
“Families need to be able to have safe, warm homes as they’re making these difficult decisions and it’s because of good friends like the senator that families will be in a much better position.”
