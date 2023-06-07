PLATTSBURGH — Ward 2 Democratic candidate Damion Gilbert says the Clinton County Board of Elections wasn’t responsive enough to requests for help with his petitions in the weeks before filing them.
He said their lack of help and direction led to him accidentally committing fraud with one of his petitions.
“I get a lot of miscommunications when I'm dealing with the board of elections,” Gilbert said Friday.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Board of Elections Republican Commissioner David Souliere IV said Gilbert had told him on April 26 that he had a third party sign as a witness to the signatures on one of his petitions, even though Gilbert himself actually collected the signatures.
“He stated that he was one of the signers for the petition and that he gathered all of the signatures on that petition,” Souliere said at the time.
Souliere clarified that, under the complex New York state election law, it is legal for Gilbert to sign his own petition, but he can’t then sign as a witness on that same petition.
“Generally speaking, there’s 15 signatures per page (petition), so he had gone around and gathered the 15 signatures,” including his own signature, Souliere said.
Souliere said Gilbert knew that election law prohibited him from signing as the witness at the bottom of the petition if he had signed his own name as one of the signatures.
So Gilbert then directed a third party to sign the witness statement instead, Souliere said, as though the third party had collected the signatures, while knowing that that person wasn’t the one who had witnessed those signatures being placed on that petition.
“So, when he said that, I said ‘Well, that would be illegal, Damion.’”
The last day civilians or the general public had to bring any sort of objection to a petition to court was April 24, but Gilbert contacted the BOE on April 26.
Upon learning of the fraud, Souliere and Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer issued a joint letter to District Attorney Andrew Wylie bringing the situation to his attention. The investigation into the matter is currently pending.
Gilbert couldn’t be reached for comment on that initial story, so he recently sat down with the Press-Republican to tell his side of what happened.
As a new candidate who had never run for office before, Gilbert said that he didn’t know what he did was illegal until it was too late.
He explained that he had some questions about his petitions in March and at the time, asked current Ward 2 Councilor Mike Kelly for guidance.
“I talked to Mike on the second of March, and said, ‘Well, I got 45 of these (signatures) … What should I do?’ He goes ‘Well, you could bring them down (to the board of elections) and get them certified … but the one that you have with your name, you can't sign that, because you can't verify your own signature,’” Gilbert recalled.
“After I got off the phone (with Mike), and I called the board of elections, I spoke to a guy on the phone. I said the same thing to him, and he said you need to be Democrat, you have to be from the State of New York and the county in order for somebody (to sign) and verify your signature. So I went and found a person that was a Democrat to sign it … talked to them about it, they looked at it and … I signed my signature so he can verify that that was mine.
“They never explained the right information to me when I called that day.”
Gilbert said after that conversation in March, he even made a couple visits to the BOE so officials could look at his petitions to make sure everything was OK, but he was told they could not look at them until April 3 through April 6.
“They weren't very responsive to me,” Gilbert said.
“So I took my petitions and I went out the door and I never brought them back down until that April and had them look at them. So I understood, at that point, that everything was fine.”
That was until a member of the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee informed Gilbert that one of his petitions could, in fact, be illegal, he said.
That’s when he alerted the BOE.
“Everything's OK until it's not, and then when it's not, and I bring it to their attention, I'm committing fraud by bringing it to their attention? How is that possible? How can something be fraudulent when I'm bringing it to your attention that the mistake has been made? If you're asking for transparency of somebody, in honesty, how could you be more transparent than that?” Gilbert asked rhetorically.
Adding to his defense, Gilbert said he collected more signatures than what was required and didn’t even need the petition in question to get on the ballot.
“There's nothing that I could gain for an advantage on any part of this. I have more than enough signatures.”
Councilor Kelly, who has won several re-election campaigns, said he never knew what Gilbert did was illegal.
“They told me exactly the same thing: that anybody can witness a petition sheet. They just have to be … a resident of New York state, they have to live in the county and they have to be a Democrat. So as long as those things are met, anybody can sign anybody else's petition. Now that's what they have told us for years, and other politicians have told me the same thing,” Kelly said.
“It's never been an issue until this guy walked through the door. So why was that? Why was it now a big issue?”
As it stands, Gilbert will face off against fellow Democratic challenger Jacob Avery in the primary election on June 27.
