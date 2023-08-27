CLIFTON, N.J. — Joe Ferris, local caricature artist, recent took a trip to New Jersey to participate in Xavier McKinney’s Back to School Bash.
The Xavier McKinney Back to School Bash is a charity event for kids returning to school, hosted by Xavier McKinney, New York Giants defense free safety, and the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton, New Jersey.
“It was a back to school charity event for kids hosted by Xavier McKinney, who is the defense free safety for the New York Giants,” Ferris said.
The event featured giveaways of school supplies and Jersey Mike’s sandwiches, as well as caricatures drawn by Ferris himself and more for the kids to enjoy.
FOUND THROUGH INSTAGRAM
Kids also received autographed Giants memorabilia signed by McKinney and fellow Giants team members Adoree Jackson, Daniel Jones, Darren Waller, Bobby Okereke and Tyrod Taylor.
Ferris was chosen for the event when his art was discovered on Instagram by an agent working with McKinney on the event.
“An agent found me on Instagram and reached out, it was kind of validating.” Ferris said.
“I felt validated, you know, out of the number of caricature artists that pop up when you search for it, and I was chosen.”
DREW MCKINNEY
During the event, Ferris created caricatures for a large number of children and even McKinney himself.
According to Ferris, the experience was exhilarating and empowering.
“I actually got to do a caricature for Xavier McKinney, and there was a huge line of kids behind him, it was an exhilarating moment.” Ferris said.
“It was also empowering to give back to the kids, they gave out backpacks and other school supplies; McKinney was signing autographs; there was face painting.”
ART CAREER
Ferris, 33, from Willsboro, studied art at the Center for Cartoon Studies graduate program in Hartford, Vt.
Originally, his interest was in creating and illustrating comic books. However, he eventually found himself appreciating a more public-facing art career.
“I realized that I like being around people more rather than at a desk by myself most of the time,” he said.
FULL-TIME ARTIST
Ferris recently took a leap into the arts and left his job at Meadowbrook Healthcare to take a caricature tour across the US.
“I’ve been doing art part-time for about 10 years. But in the last 6 months, I quit my 9-to-5 to do caricatures. I do birthday parties, weddings and team-building events for companies, for the most part,” Ferris said.
“I took a leap when leaving my full-time (job) and began working for myself, as a caricature artist. So far it has paid off, I have had experiences I would not have otherwise.”
Ferris takes pride in his dedication to pursuing his dream. He believes working hard will get you where you want to be.
“At one point, I actually hollered out to the kids, ’if you work hard and pursue your dreams you can do special things.’”
BIGGEST INSPIRATION
Most of his inspiration comes from the person, or people, he is caricaturing.
“I think the people I am drawing are my biggest inspiration.” Ferris said.
According to Ferris, talking to and learning about a subject leads him to the cartoon version that ends up on the paper.
“I really love sharing a moment with the people I am drawing,” Ferris said.
“I ask them questions, learn about them and examine their features and, without going too far and becoming offensive, I depict a cartoon version of them.”
Ferris’ art can be found on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube at @JoeFerrisArt.
“The most rewarding part is showing them. I get to see a lot of laughs and genuine smiles,” he added.
