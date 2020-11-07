PLATTSBURGH — Amidst national politics and a global health crisis, Damien Tackett hoped his new ice cream parlor The Big Scoop would cut through all of the "doom and gloom" and lighten the mood.
"The world needs more happiness," he said. "What's happier than ice cream?"
WHAT'S THE SCOOP?
The Big Scoop opened on Clinton Street in downtown City of Plattsburgh earlier this year, but later moved into Champlain Centre in the Town of the Plattsburgh.
The ice cream shop took on a small venue space there, which sits by the billiard ball machine, where a frozen yogurt shop used to be.
It sells classics, like traditional cones, sundaes and milkshakes, but gets a little wacky with some of its flavors.
Tackett said the pumpkin pie milkshake had been a big hit this fall.
"We actually blend pie into it," he said.
The method leaves pie nuggets swirling throughout the shake, which is then topped with whipped cream, a cherry and another tiny piece of the pie.
The shop also serves hot and iced coffee, as well as other drinks and snacks.
BACK TO ROOTS
Tackett, who grew up in western Pennsylvania, said The Big Scoop wasn't his first ice cream venture.
"This is going back to my roots," he said, explaining that his mom and dad had opened an ice cream place in Yellow Creek State Park down in his home state.
When his family couldn't continue with it, Tackett bought it at about 18 years old.
"Right out of high school," he said. "I ran it on my own for a few years. I had a lot of fun with it.
"I always considered doing it again, but the timing wasn't right."
MOVING UP NORTH
Though he met his wife, Jaclyn, in the Keystone State, she was from the North Country.
Tackett followed her up north to the greater Plattsburgh area nearly two decades ago.
"It was the typical story," he told the Press-Republican.
The pair now live in Cadyville. Their kids David, Zach, Josh, Tyler and Anna range from 24 years down to 11 years old.
THE RIGHT TIME
It was mid-way through this year when Tackett thought the time was now to open an ice cream shop again.
"Everything converged," he said. "It was the right time."
The Big Scoop opened as a family venture on Clinton Street.
"It's just us," he said. "100 percent."
The family's decision to vacate its downtown storefront wasn't an easy one, Tackett said.
"We really like the downtown area," he said, adding that he was exploring other ways to bring the frozen treat to the downtown district.
"I'm a big believer in downtown business, but we very quickly found out that the negatives outweighed the positives for us."
THE RIGHT PLACE
Tackett thanked those at Champlain Centre for facilitating their move into the space there. He hoped the business would be able to piggyback off of the the others — and visa versa.
"It just seems like the right place to make it work," Tackett said. "Coming out of the pandemic, like we are, I really think the mall has a lot of things going for it.
"For this to work well, this is the better place for it."
The Big Scoop is open during mall hours, which are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
